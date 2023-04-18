GenText AI Assistant Launches to Revolutionize Report Writing for Business Professionals

New Microsoft Word Add-in Streamlines Report Writing Process with Advanced AI Technology
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GenText, a leading developer of AI-powered solutions, today announced the launch of their innovative product, the GenText AI Assistant, a Microsoft Word Add-in that empowers business professionals to create accurate and professional reports with ease.
Available for download on the Microsoft Appsource store, the AI Assistant seamlessly integrates with MS Word, leveraging Open AI’s advanced GPT technology. It is tailored for business use and streamlines the report-writing process to save users valuable time. GenText AI Assistant is designed to help business professionals generate high-quality reports quickly, allowing them to focus on higher-value activities. The product video demo showcasing the impressive capabilities of the AI Assistant can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gW_kTYWwngk .
With the growing demand for efficiency in the business world, GenText AI Assistant offers an innovative solution that enhances productivity and simplifies the report-writing process. The add-in is available with a three-tiered pricing model, providing users with options to suit their needs:
• Free: Access to all features up to 10,000 words per month
• Premium: USD 9 per month for usage of all features up to 100,000 words per month
• Business: USD 18 per month for unlimited usage of all features
GenText Group Inc. is also proud to announce that it has been selected to be a part of the prestigious Microsoft for Startups Founders program. This accomplishment highlights the company's commitment to innovation and its potential to provide the market with cutting-edge solutions.
Alex Charles, Founder of GenText, said, "We are committed to empowering users to focus on the tasks that matter most by providing tools that simplify their daily work. Microsoft's decision to select GenText for their prestigious Microsoft for Startups Founders program is a great vote of confidence in our product."
Transform your report-writing process today with GenText AI Assistant! Install now from the Microsoft Appsource store and experience the future of business writing.
