Connected Truck Market to See Good Value Within a Growth Theme: Bosch, Continental, Magna

A New Business Strategy report released by HTF MI with Title Connected Truck Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape and Insights for the Next 5 years
.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on Connected Truck Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Connected Truck market. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Verizon Communications (United States), Harman International (United States), Denso Corporation (Japan), Magna (Canada), Delphi (United Kingdom), Trimble (United States), NXP (Netherlands).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Connected Truck market to witness a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles) by Communication Type (Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle to Cloud (V2C), Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Connected Truck Market Overview
Connected trucks refer to the autonomous trucks which can send and receive data. The emergence of connectivity solution and technological advancement in the automobile industry propelling the connected trucks market growth. For instance, Volvo Trucks launched first connected, electric, and autonomous solution intended for projects in factories, ports, logistics centers. Further, the growing focus on telematics in the connected trucks expected to drive the demand for connected trucks market over the forecasted period.
Market Trends:
Increasing Need for Vehicle Connectivity in Transportation and Logistics Industry
Technological Advancement in the Automobile Industry
Market Drivers:
Increasing Demand in the Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Emergence of Telematics in the Connected Trucks
Market Opportunities:
Emphasizing On Development of Autonomous Trucks
Rising Demand from the Developing Economies
Research Objectives Points:
• Who the leading players are in Connected Truck Market?
• What you should look for in a Connected Truck
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Connected Truck vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
Connected Truck Market Regional Analysis:
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Connected Truck Market Study TOC
Overview of Connected Truck Market
Connected Truck Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type
Connected Truck Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application
Connected Truck Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Connected Truck Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Connected Truck Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Connected Truck (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
• Connected Truck Cost Analysis
• Marketing Strategy Analysis
• Research Conclusions
