In Vitro Fertilization Market Share is Projected to Witness Healthy Valuation of USD 34.9 Billion at a 5.7% CAGR by 2030
In Vitro Fertilization Market Research Report Information By Type, By Devices, By Reagents, By End Users And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global in vitro fertilization market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing infertility rates, rising awareness and acceptance of IVF treatments, and technological advancements in the field. The global IVF market size was valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain USD 34.9 billion grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.
In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology (ART) that involves fertilizing an egg with sperm outside the body in a laboratory dish and then transferring the resulting embryo back into the woman's uterus. IVF is a complex and expensive procedure that is typically used when other fertility treatments have failed.
Key Players
Key players in the global IVF market include CooperSurgical, Inc., Vitrolife AB, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genea Limited, Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc., and others. These companies are focusing on strategic collaborations, product innovations, and geographical expansions to strengthen their market position and gain a competitive edge.
Market Segmentation
The global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market can be segmented based on several factors, including:
Cycle Type: Fresh IVF Cycles, Frozen IVF Cycles, Donor Egg IVF Cycles
End User: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Others
Geography: North America (United States, Canada), Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
The cycle type segment is based on the type of IVF cycle performed on the patient. Fresh IVF cycles involve the use of fresh eggs and sperm, while frozen IVF cycles use frozen embryos. Donor egg IVF cycles involve the use of donor eggs from another woman.
The end user segment is based on the type of facility where the IVF treatment is provided. Fertility clinics are specialized centers that offer a range of fertility treatments, including IVF. Hospitals may also offer IVF treatments, while the "others" category may include standalone IVF centers or private clinics.
Geographically, the IVF market can be segmented into different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions may have different market dynamics, including variations in healthcare infrastructure, socioeconomic factors, and government regulations.
Overall, the segmentation of the IVF market allows for a deeper understanding of the market dynamics and helps stakeholders to make informed decisions regarding product development, marketing strategies, and expansion plans.
Regional Analysis
The global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market can be analyzed based on regional markets, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
North America is the largest market for IVF, with a significant share of the global market. The United States dominates the North American market due to the high incidence of infertility, favorable reimbursement policies, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, around 1.8% of all infants born every year are conceived through ART procedures, which include IVF.
Europe is another significant market for IVF, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France leading the market. Factors such as high disposable income, supportive government policies, and increasing awareness and acceptance of IVF treatments are driving the growth of the European IVF market.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the IVF market, driven by factors such as increasing infertility rates, growing awareness and acceptance of IVF treatments, and rising healthcare expenditure. China, India, and Japan are some of the key markets in the Asia Pacific region.
Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to experience growth in the IVF market due to increasing infertility rates, growing awareness about IVF treatments, and rising healthcare expenditure. However, the market growth in these regions may be limited due to socioeconomic factors and lack of advanced healthcare infrastructure.
In conclusion, the global IVF market is expected to continue to grow, driven by factors such as increasing infertility rates, rising awareness and acceptance of IVF treatments, and technological advancements. The market growth is likely to be uneven across different regions, with North America and Europe continuing to dominate the market while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth.
