Advanced Wound Care Dressings Continue to Lead Market, Accounting for the Largest Share | Emergen research

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing incidences of diabetes and its prevalence and increasing wound ulcer prevalence.

Advanced Wound Care Market Size – USD 9.72 billion in 2019, Advanced Wound Care Market Growth - CAGR of 9.7%,” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Advanced Wound Care Market is expected to reach USD 20.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is primarily driven by increasing diabetes incidence and prevalence, increasing geriatric population, increasing wound ulcer prevalence, advancing technology in advanced wound care products, increased funding for wound care research, and increasing awareness programs on wound management.

The advanced wound care market includes various products such as dressings, grafts, growth factors, and therapy devices. Dressings are the most commonly used product in the market, accounting for a significant market share. Advanced wound care dressings are designed to provide a moist healing environment, control exudate, and prevent infection. Grafts are used for skin replacement and regeneration, and growth factors are used to stimulate tissue growth and promote healing.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report.

The Global Advanced Wound Care Report is a panoramic study of the overall Advanced Wound Care market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Advanced Wound Care market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Advanced Wound Care market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Advanced Wound Care industry.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Improved wound healing: Advanced wound care products are designed to create a moist healing environment, which is known to facilitate the healing process and promote tissue regeneration. This can lead to faster healing times, fewer complications, and improved patient outcomes.

Reduced risk of infection: Advanced wound care products are designed to prevent infections and reduce the risk of complications associated with chronic wounds. This can help to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient quality of life.

Increased patient comfort: Advanced wound care products are designed to be more comfortable for patients than traditional wound care methods. This can help to improve patient compliance with treatment plans and reduce the need for pain management medications.

Greater efficiency: Advanced wound care products can help to streamline wound care processes, reducing the need for frequent dressing changes and other interventions. This can help to reduce healthcare costs and improve healthcare resource allocation.

Market growth: The advanced wound care market provides opportunities for growth and innovation in the healthcare industry. This can lead to the development of new products and therapies that improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

Key companies operating in the Advanced Wound Care market include:

Smith & Nephew

Mölnlycke Health Care

B. Braun,

ConvaTec Group

Coloplast

Integra LifeSciences

3M, Cardinal Health

Lohmann & Rauscher

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key Highlights from the Report

The large proportion of surgical wounds in the wound type segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers & pressure ulcers and post-operative surgical wounds. Surgical wounds extend the stay of the hospital, cause an enormous economic burden, and significantly impair the quality of life. The increasing number of surgeries due to trauma, accidents, and increasing chronic disease prevalence will boost the market over the forecast period.

Increasing hospital admissions due to chronic and increased incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers are key market drivers for this end-user segment's growth. Furthermore, extended hospital stays of diabetes patients in this end-user segment further increases the demand for advanced wound care products.

The market for moist wound therapy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Factors that drive this segment's growth include the increasing incidence of diabetes-associated ulcers and increased demand for innovative and advanced wound dressings to treat such wounds.

The market for North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the year 2019. The regional demand will be driven by the high and rising prevalence of chronic and acute wounds and an increasing number of surgeries. In addition, high awareness and adoption of advanced wound care devices will propel regional growth.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Advanced Wound Care industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Moist Wound Dressings

Foam

Hydrocolloid

Film

Alginate

Hydrogel

Collagen

Wound Therapy Devices

Pressure Relief Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Other Wound Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care

Artificial Skin and Substitutes

Autografts

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Wounds

Ulcers

Burns

Traumatic Wounds

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Home Care Settings

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

K.

Italy

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Advanced Wound Care industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Advanced Wound Care?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

