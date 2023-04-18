Global Vegetable Seeds Market Size, Share Will Grow at 10.35% CAGR to Reach Over $14.5 Billion By 2028

[164 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Vegetable Seeds Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 8.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 14.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 10.35% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bayer CropScience Ltd, Takii & Co. Ltd, Enza Zaden, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V, Mahyco Private Limited, K Agri Genetics Limited, East-West Seed Company Ltd, Bejo Zaden BV, VNR Seeds, Syngenta AG, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Vegetable Seeds Market By Form (Organic And Inorganic), By Type (Hybrids And Open-Pollinated), By Traits (Conventional And Genetically Modified), By Crop Type (Roots & Bulb, Solanaceae, Cucurbit, Leafy, Brassica, And Others), By Cultivation Method (Open Fields And Protected), And By Region: Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Vegetable Seeds Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 14.5 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.35% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Vegetable Seeds? How big is the Vegetable Seeds Industry?

Report Overview:

The global vegetable seeds market size was worth around USD 8.6 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 14.5 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.35% between 2022 and 2028.

Vegetable seeds are derived from crops that can be grown in a garden or on a truck farm with limited resources and do not require as high investments as other forms of large-scale agriculture. Generally, vegetable seeds are divided into two main types; seeds from cool-season vegetables and seeds from warm-season vegetables. Cool-season vegetables produce soil that can only grow in cool soil and are typically planted during the spring or in the summer season. These include items like fava beans, kale, onions, lettuce, spinach, and other leafy vegetables. Warm-season vegetable seeds are best suitable for warmer weather and can grow effectively only when the soil is sufficiently warm.

Some examples of warm season seeds are sweet corn, dry beans, snap beans, etc. Before investing resources in vegetable seeds, it is highly recommended that the farmer draw a detailed plan of the entire process beforehand. For instance, it is important to know the exact planting days before the start of the accrual plantation process, which is followed by preparing the soil that has to be rich in nutrients, the next step involves the removal of weeds, which means that there should not be any trace of weed in the soil before vegetable seeds are sown. In the following process, farmers have to invest in applying the right type and amount of fertilizers.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/vegetable-seeds-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 164+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Vegetable Seeds Market: Growth Factors

For best quality crop yield, officials recommend using only high-quality seeds, like using fresh seeds from known brands, or else there is a high risk of poor-quality crop yield at the end of the cultivation period. In the case of beginners, it is suggested to first start vegetable seeds sowing indoors or in protected areas since it becomes easy to control the supply of resources. The last step involves protecting seedlings from frosting since it may damage the growth spurt beyond repair.

Covid-19 severely impacted the global market cap owing to less availability of vegetable seeds in the market since the majority of the producers had to stop production work. This was correlated to the non-availability of staff to aid production work. The global market also suffered losses since there was lesser demand for the products as the world’s focus had shifted to containing and treating the virus. Limitations that arose as a consequence of maintaining social distancing were another factor that contributed to lesser global market growth during this time.

The global vegetable seeds market growth during the forecast period may be attributed to the rising interest of people in producing basic crops and vegetables on their own in their gardens. This is assisted by the vast information present on the internet making knowledge about vegetable seed farming extremely accessible. The rising trend of own crops for consumption has gained more traction in the last couple of years which is propelled by the rising initiatives undertaken by government and private companies to educate the masses about the benefits of cultivating vegetable seeds.

Since these seeds require limited resources, they are easy to produce and are not as hassle-prone as other forms of agriculture. The rising research and development activities in the vegetable seeds sector may also contribute heavily to global market growth. Hybrid crops that have better genetics as compared to conventional seeds are high in demand since they can withhold and surpass the problems of pest infestation, climate change, less soil nutrients value, etc. that conventional crops fail to achieve. The crop yield is also far better with hybrid seeds aiding their higher adoption in the global market

The unpredictable climatic changes may restrict the global market growth whereas rising research activities are projected to provide growth opportunities. The global market may face some challenges owing to the incorrect methods of sowing vegetable seeds.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/vegetable-seeds-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 8.6 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 14.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.35% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Bayer CropScience Ltd, Takii & Co. Ltd, Enza Zaden, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V, Mahyco Private Limited, K Agri Genetics Limited, East-West Seed Company Ltd, Bejo Zaden BV, VNR Seeds, and Syngenta AG Key Segment By Form, By Type, By Traits, By Crop Type, By Cultivation Method, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Vegetable Seeds Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global vegetable seeds market is segmented based on traits, form, type, cultivation method, crop type, and region.

By traits, the global market segments are conventional and genetically modified. There is continuous ongoing research on the development of genetically modified vegetable seeds. They are far more beneficial as compared to conventional crops in terms of withstanding strong external factors like insect infestation, climate changes, depreciation in soil quality, and other aspects. However, these seeds are expensive in current times. For instance, a bag of genetically modified seeds costs around USD 150 more than regular seeds.

Based on form, the global market is divided into organic and inorganic. The organic segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the rising trend of organic food culture. The global organic food market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% by 2028 while generating a revenue of USD 437 billion.

Based on type, the global market segments are hybrids and open-pollinated. The global market is currently dominated by the open-pollinated segment owing to the variations offered by the seed. However, hybrid seeds may also generate high revenues resulting from increasing research activities. The global hybrid seed market is projected to generate a market value of USD 62.3 billion by 2026.

By cultivation method, the global market is segmented into open fields and protected. The global market is witnessing an increase in demand for protected methods of cultivation since it gives the producers the necessary flexibility to make sure that the crop yield is not affected owing to sudden changes in external factors and gives them total control over the required growth conditions. China currently holds the largest market share in terms of protected land for cultivation with the area being as high as 2,760,000 hectares.

Based on crop type, the global market divisions are roots & bulbs, Solanaceae, cucurbit, leafy, brassica, and others. The demand for the Solanaceae group of vegetable seeds including items like tomato, eggplant, potato, and pepper is high in the global market. Hybrid tomato seeds are gaining extreme popularity. Another factor resulting in the high demand for tomatoes is the high seed replacement rate which is around 99.32%

The global Vegetable Seeds market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Organic

Inorganic

By Type

Hybrids

Open-Pollinated

By Traits

Conventional

Genetically Modified

By Crop Type

Roots And Bulb

Solanaceae

Cucurbit

Leafy

Brassica

Others

By Cultivation Method

Open Fields

Protected

Browse the full “Vegetable Seeds Market By Form (Organic and Inorganic), By Type (Hybrids and Open-Pollinated), By Traits (Conventional and Genetically Modified), By Crop Type (Roots & Bulb, Solanaceae, Cucurbit, Leafy, Brassica, and Others), By Cultivation Method (Open Fields and Protected), and By Region: Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vegetable-seeds-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Vegetable Seeds market include -

Bayer CropScience Ltd

Takii & Co., Ltd

Enza Zaden

Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V

Mahyco Private Limited

K Agri Genetics Limited

East-West Seed Company Ltd

Bejo Zaden BV

VNR Seeds

Syngenta AG

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Vegetable Seeds market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 10.35% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Vegetable Seeds market size was valued at around US$ 8.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14.5 billion by 2028.

Based on form segmentation, organic was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on cultivation method segmentation, protected was the leading revenue-generating method in 2021.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/vegetable-seeds-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Vegetable Seeds industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Vegetable Seeds Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Vegetable Seeds Industry?

What segments does the Vegetable Seeds Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Vegetable Seeds Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Form, By Type, By Traits, By Crop Type, By Cultivation Method, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7051

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global vegetable seeds market is projected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific during the forecast period, majorly driven by India and China, along with the presence of high agricultural countries. The regional growth may also be attributed to the rising preference amongst the general population for organic food that is completely chemical-free thus prompting them to cultivate their own vegetables in case they possess the necessary means.

The increasing support from the government to propel this rising trend is projected to aid growth in Asia-Pacific. Europe may also register a high CAGR which is projected to be a result of increasing strategic actions undertaken by private companies to strengthen their foothold in the vegetable seeds market. These initiatives involve steps like collaborating with other domestic and international players to either upgrade marketing and sales activities or enhance technological systems.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In June 2019, KWS SAAT SE acquired Pop Vriend Seed, and with this move, the company has managed to enter the vegetable seeds market. KWS is already the world’s fourth largest producer of seeds, and the acquisition has resulted in a stronger hold of the company in the global market.

In March 2021, KWC acquired Geneplanta S.r.l., an Italy-based breeder, producer, and seller of tomato varieties. The move is KWCs another step toward global domination in the field of seed production.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/vegetable-seeds-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence vegetable seeds market growth over 2022-2028?

What will be the market size value of the vegetable seeds market during 2022-2028?

Which region will contribute notably towards the vegetable seeds market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the vegetable seeds protein market growth?

What are the key segment mentioned in this Vegetable Seed market report?

Which is the base year calculated in the Vegetable Seed market report?

What are the growth drivers of the Vegetable Seed market?

Is their any Opportunities in Vegetable Seeds Market?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Hydroponic Vegetables Market: by Type (Spinach, Tomatoes, Peppers, Lettuce, Cucumber, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Unorganized small stores, Grocery stores, Hypermarket or a Supermarket, Whole food and Specialty stores, Distributors, Bulk suppliers, and Others), and by Origin (Conventional and Natural & Organic): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hydroponic-vegetables-market

Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein Market: by Raw Material (Soy, Corn, Wheat, Pea, Rice, and Others), by End-Use (Food & Beverages Industry, Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry, and Pharmaceutical Industry) and by Form (Powder & Granules, Paste, and Liquid): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hydrolysed-vegetable-protein-market

Dehydrated Vegetables Market by Nature (Organic, and Conventional), by Form (Minced & Chopped, Powder & Granules, Flakes, Slices & Cubes, and Others), by Product (Carrots, Onions, Potatoes, Broccoli, Beans, Peas, Cabbage, Mushroom, Tomatoes, and Others), by Form (Air Drying, Spray Drying, Freeze Drying, Drum Drying, Vacuum Drying, and Others), by End User (Food Manufacturer, Food Service, and Retail), and by Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dehydrated-vegetables-market-size

Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market by Type (Fruits and Vegetables), By Product (Fresh Cut, Canned, Frozen, Dried, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/processed-fruits-and-vegetables-market

Vegetable Oil Market -By Packaging (HDPE Cans, PET Bottles, Tetra Packs, Tin-Plate Containers, Glass Bottles, And Flexible Plastic Pouches); By Product Type (Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil, Olive Oil, Soybean Oil, Canola Oil, Peanut Oil, Coconut Oil, And Others (Cottonseed Oil, Etc.)); By End-User (Food Services Industry, Food Processing Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, And Others (Fuels, Etc.)); By Application (Industrial, Food, And Feed); By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online); And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2019 – 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vegetable-oil-market

Global Frozen Vegetables Market By Product (Asparagus, Broccoli, Green Peas, Mushrooms, Spinach, Corn, Green Beans, Carrots, Cauliflower, Bell Peppers, Spring Onion, Tomatoes, Onion, Others), End- User (Food Service Industry, Retail Customers), Distribution Channel (Discounters, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Retail, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/frozen-vegetables-market

Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market By Category (Fruits And Vegetables), By Type (Concentrates, Pastes And Purees, Not-From-Concentrate Juices, Pieces And Powders), By Application (Beverages, Confectionery Products, Ready-To-Eat Products, Bakery Products, Soups And Sauces, Dairy Products And Others), And By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fruit-vegetable-ingredients-market

IQF Vegetable Market By Type, (Broccoli & Cauliflower, Corn & Baby Corn, Peas, Beans, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, Potato, And Others) By Nature, (Conventional And Organic), By Distribution Channel (Online Store, B2B, Supermarket/Hypermarket, And Others), By End-User (Residential And Commercial), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/iqf-vegetable-market

Brominated Vegetable Oil Market By Source (Soy And Corn), By Application (Beverages, Sports Drinks, Sodas, Others, Bakery Products, Pesticides, And Flame Retardants): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/brominated-vegetable-oil-market

Vegetable Seeds Market By Form (Organic And Inorganic), By Type (Hybrids And Open-Pollinated), By Traits (Conventional And Genetically Modified), By Crop Type (Roots & Bulb, Solanaceae, Cucurbit, Leafy, Brassica, And Others), By Cultivation Method (Open Fields And Protected), And By Region: Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vegetable-seeds-market

Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market By Form (Fresh, And Frozen), By Product Type (Organic Vegetable, And Organic Fruit), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online, Retail Stores, And Others), By End-User (Commercial, And Personal), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/organic-fruits-vegetables-market

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market By Type (Fruit And Vegetable), By Product Type (Frozen, Canned, Dried & Dehydrated And Others), By Technology (High Pressure Processing (HPP), Microwave Processing, And Pulsed Electric Field Processing (PEF)), By Processing System (Small Scale Processing, Intermediate Scale Processing, And Large Scale Processing) By Equipment Type (Pre-Processing Equipment, Peeling/Inspection/Slicing, Washing & Dewatering, Fillers, Seasoning, Packaging & Handling, And Others), By Operation (Automatic And Semi-Automatic) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fruit-vegetable-processing-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?