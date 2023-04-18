TRU Staffing Partners Grows Team to Support Geographic Expansion, Add Depth to Key Practice Areas, and Meet Client Demand

There were 2,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,098 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced the addition of three key staff members to support recruiting and operational efforts.
“These new roles are consistent with TRU’s commitment to growth in North America as well as continued innovation in service delivery across our key practice areas,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder and CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “As we continue to expand our business to meet client demand, TRU will be able to serve clients in more ways and in more places than ever before by leveraging a deeper presence in Canada and the Western U.S., as well as by bolstering support for our data analytics and automation systems, which are crucial infrastructure components we use to support our hiring managers and job seekers.”
New to the organization are the following:
Recent promotions include:
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043) and 2017 (#1189), an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro; #175) and first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter, as well as being recognized in 2019 as a Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premises or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.
