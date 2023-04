LED Lighting Market Size US$ 131 Billion, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% and Forecast Report 2023-2028

LED Lighting Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐‹๐„๐ƒ ๐‹๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–โ€, the global LED lighting market size reached US$ 75.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 131 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2023-2028.

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are created using the p-n junction process, which involves joining p-type and n-type semiconductors to create a semiconductor diode that emits light when a current is passed through it. Compared to incandescent light bulbs, LEDs are more energy-efficient, making them an attractive option for a wide range of lighting applications. The directional nature and efficiency of LED lighting have led to their increased use in streetlights, walkways, parking garages, refrigerated cases, modular lighting, and task lighting. Globally, LED lighting is experiencing a surge in demand due to its many advantages over conventional light technologies, such as reliability, longer lifespan, higher efficiency, and environmental friendliness.

LED Lighting Market Trends:

The global LED lighting market is primarily driven by the rising consumer awareness regarding the multiple product benefits over conventional light technologies. Additionally, the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, coupled with growing environmental awareness, is accelerating the market growth. In line with this, governments of various nations are taking initiatives to promote the use of LED lights, which is acting as another driving factor for the market growth. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and the development of smart building projects are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the rising consumer expenditure power on infrastructure is boosting the market growth. Other factors, such as the escalating product usage in architectural lighting across commercial and residential sectors, decreasing LED prices, and easy product availability in online retail stores, are propelling the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The market is concentrated in nature with the presence of few manufacturers who are competing against one another in terms of prices and quality. Some of these players include:

โ€ข Nichia

โ€ข Osram

โ€ข Samsung Electronics

โ€ข Everlight Electronics

โ€ข LG Innotek

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on application.

Breakup by Application:

โ€ข Retrofit

โ€ข Retail

โ€ข Hospitality

โ€ข Outdoor

โ€ข Offices

โ€ข Architectural

โ€ข Homes

โ€ข Industry

Breakup by Region:

โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)

โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of The Report:

โ€ข Market Performance (2017-2022)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2023-2028)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข Impact of COVID-19

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

