Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2023-2030 | Bio-Rad,BTX, Thermo.

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a mental health condition that gets activated by a traumatic event either experienced or witnessed such as natural disaster

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market Size Projections : Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1034.3 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2023 – 2030).

Major companies in Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market are: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BTX ( a division of Harvard Bioscience), Celetrix, LLC., Gamma Biosciences, Merck KgaA, Eppendorf SE, MaxCyte, Inc. BEX CO.,LTD., Lonza, Altogen Biosystems, Ala Scientific Instruments, Inc., BioEra Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Ichor Medical Systems

Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, By Drug Class :

• Antidepressants

• Anti-anxiety

• Antihypertensive

• Monoamine Oxidase (MAOs)

• Antipsychotics or Second Generation Antipsychotics (SGOs)

• Beta-Blockers

• Others (Benzodiazepines and Others)

Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Nasal

Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, By Age Group:

• Pediatric

• Adult

• Geriatric

Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

