Solar Blanket Market to reach USD 237.05 Mn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.55 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Solar Blanket Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Solar Blanket Market provides the major opportunities, CAGR and annual growth rate and estimates the Solar Blanket Market in terms of USD value from 2022 to 2029. The report provides a Global market segmentation analysis including by product, type, application and region. The report provides an analysis of the international and domestic markets, including landscape analysis, trade, and key regions of development. Porter's five forces analysis was used in the Solar Blanket Market to provide information on the market power of both buyers and suppliers. The market is segmented into major regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, South America. The report also covers a strategic development and analysis micro Solar Blanket Market with respect to individual growth trends and prospects as well as evaluating and profiling the key Solar Blanket Market players. The swot analysis was used to study the Solar Blanket industry’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Solar Blanket Market Overview

Solar blankets are known as folding solar panels which are a type of pool cover designed to help retain heat and reduce evaporation in outdoor swimming pools. These have lightweight, UV- resistant and sunlight passes through them and generated heat by trapping sunlight rays.

Rising awareness of renewable energy and inclination towards sustainable energy sources to fuel the market growth

Solar blankets have a wide range of applications in commercial , industrial, automotive, aerospace and others. The growing use of solar blankets in the industry and building sector for power-low electronic devices is the main responsible factor for the Solar Blanket Market growth. The growth of population and industrialization as well as an increase in manufacturing plants are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The Solar Blanket Market trend to boost the market across the world. However, the presence of alternatives such as conventional solar panels are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Similarly, the risk of utilization of solar blankets in military operations and the presence of conventional battery packs to power devices also restrain the Solar Blanket Market.

In North America, increasing investment of government in the green military to drive Solar Blanket Market growth.

North America accounted for the largest Solar Blanket Market share in terms of revenue, in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. A huge investment from the government in the green military has benefited the global market growth. The Solar Blanket Market growth is driven by supportive government policies, the presence of major manufacturers and an increase in the adoption of solar energy in the region.

Solar Blanket Market Segmentation

By Product:

• Amorphous Silicon

• Cadmium Telluride

• Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

• Others

Based on the Product, the copper indium gallium selenide Solar Blanket segment to dominate the market over the forecast period

In 2022, the copper indium gallium selenide segment held the largest Solar Blanket Market share and is expected to maintain its position in the market. These solar cells are most used in dollar blankets due to their lightweight and flexible functions. The global demand for renewable energy sources to boost the copper indium gallium selenide Solar Blanket segment in the market over the forecast period.

By Type:

• Round Solar Blankets

• Oval Solar Blankets

• Rectangle Solar Blankets

Based on the Type, the Rectangle Solar Blanket segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

The rectangle segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In 2022 this segment dominated the global market share. These solar blankets have the potential to influence market growth. It is easy to use and easily transported in a remote area.

By Application:

• Industrial

• Residential

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Others

Based on the Application, the Industrial Solar Blanket segment to dominate the market over the forecast period

The industrial category held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy technologies, the need for cost-effective solutions in a remote location and awareness regarding the environmental benefit of solar energy. Such factors are expected to propel market growth.

Solar Blanket Key Players include:

• Alta Devices

• Flisom

• FWAVE Company Limited

• SunPower Corporation

• Leslie's Inc.

• Sunflare

• Sungold

• Enecom

• PowerFilm Solar Inc.

• Flagsun

• PowerFilm Solar

• SunPower Corporation

• Renogy

• Anker Technology Co. Ltd.

• Goal Zero

• ECO-WORTHY

• Voltaic Systems

• Allpowers Industrial International Ltd.

• Suaoki

• RavPower

