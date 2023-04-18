External Urine Management Products Market to hit USD 31.9 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.4 percent over the forecast period

External Urine Management Products Market is segmented based on Product, Distribution Channel, and End User. Bottom Up approach was used to estimate the External Urine Management Products Market size. Increasing prevalence of urological problems is expected to boost the Market growth.

Market Size in 2022 USD 15.9 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 31.9 Bn CAGR 7.4 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 287 No. of Tables 124 No. of Charts and Figures 130 Segment Covered Product, Distribution Channel, and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

External Urine Management Products Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a detailed analysis of the External Urine Management Products Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. For a better understanding of External urine management products Industry penetration, competitive structure , pricing analysis, and demand analysis of the market are undertaken at the local, regional and global levels.

Major companies are mentioned by region, along with their revenue, portfolio, developments, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic alliances, for competitive analysis of the External Urine Management Products Market. Growth potential and business forecast for new market entrants are provided in the External Urine Management Products Market report.

External Urine Management Products Market is segmented based on Product, Distribution Channel, and End User to understand the variables and impact on the market growth. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the External Urine Management Products Market size. The primary and secondary methods were used to collect data from the External Urine Management Products Market. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the External Urine Management Products Market.

External Urine Management Products Market Overview

External urine management products are used for the retention of urine including pads, bags, diapers, and urinary catheters. External urine management products are more common among seniors having low and weak immunity. The catheter are attached to external urine management products. External urinary catheters are used for the collection of urine in patients .

Adoption of External Urine Management Products in Hospitals to boost the market growth

Increase in adoption of External Urine Management Products in Hospitals patients is expected to fuel the market growth. Rising prevalence of urine incontinence among the global female population is contributing for the growth of the market. Surgical procedures has increased worldwide over 300 million annually. Increased prevalence of urological problems and development of sophisticated urinary incontinence devices are expected to influence market growth. Aging population is more prone to urological disorders and urinary retention. Number of individuals with bladder cancer is expected to contribute significantly for the growth of the market. Need for long-term UI management options to safeguard good hygiene has increased used for the External Urine Management Products.

Lack of awareness and post-operative complications is expected to restrain the External Urine Management Products Market growth. Issues related to the use of catheters in patients having cramp like contractions are restraining the market growth.

North American region to dominate the External Urine Management Products Market over the forecast period

North American region dominated the External Urine Management Products Market in 2022 accounting 39.68 percent of total market revenue and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of targeted diseases, such as bladder obstruction, urinary incontinence (UI) in the region is expected to influence the regional External Urine Management Products Market growth. Growing geriatric population with increased life expectancy has led to larger number of patients undergoing surgeries.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of spinal cord injury and urinary tract infections is expected to boost the Asia Pacific regional External Urine Management Products Market growth.

External Urine Management Products Market Segmentation

By Product:

Male External Catheters

Female External Catheters

Urine Collection





Based on Product Type, male external catheters segment dominated the market in 2022 with largest External Urine Management Products Market share of 65.06 percent and is expected to continue dominance over the forecast period. Major players in the market offering this product is expected to fuel the segment growth in the market.

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Based on Distribution channel, an offline segment dominated the market accounting 57.10 percent of total market share in 2022. The availability and long-established nature of offline stores is expected to boost the market growth.

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Other

Based on End user, Hospitals segment dominated the External Urine Management Products Market accounting 43.00 percent of total market share in 2022. Increasing number of surgical procedures performed and increased cases of end-stage renal diseases is expected to boost the market growth.

External Urine Management Products Market Key Players include

Hollister Inc

Sage Products LC (Stryker)

BD (C. R. Bard)

Teleflex Inc.

Consure Medical

Tilla Care Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boehringer Laboratories, LLC

Men’s Liberty (BioDerm)

Coloplast Corp.

Sterimed Group

Cardinal Health

