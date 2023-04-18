Submit Release
SMG Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings and Record Revenues for 2022

/EIN News/ -- SMG Reports Record Revenues of $71 Million for Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022, an Increase of 36% From 2021 Revenues, and a 2022 Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 Million

HOUSTON, TX, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SMG Industries, Inc. (“SMG” or the "Company") (OTCQB:SMGI), a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market, today announced that its audited results of consolidated revenues from operations for the year ended December 31, 2022 was a record $71,021,862, representing an increase of 36% from $52,113,827 reported for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was a positive $4.8 million compared to a loss in the year ago period showing the significant progress the Company has made compared to recent years.  Additional information regarding Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of net income (loss), is provided in the “Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation Table” section below. 

The increase in revenue year-over-year in 2022 compared to 2021 resulted from increased volumes and improved pricing in the Company’s Industrial Division, which experienced increased demand for super heavy haul projects, infrastructure and additional production hauling work.  The Company also saw its brokerage business (known as 5J Logistics Services) launch in 2022 and contribute solid operating revenues as it expanded its footprint and customer base, which was not present during the 2021 comparable period.  Overall, positive Adjusted EBITDA performance was attributed to higher sales volumes, improved fixed asset utilization, better pricing mix from the increased activity of the Company’s Industrial Division and lower SG&A as a percentage of sales compared to the prior year period.

Mr. Matt Flemming, Chairman of SMG, stated, "The Company benefited from higher activity levels from its customers, new end market diversification and increased pricing relative to the prior year period.  Additionally, the heavy haul transport of infrastructure including bridge beams, compressors and refinery components contributed to the increase in revenues during 2022.  The Company’s asset-light brokerage business, 5J Logistics Services, finished its first full fiscal year and made strong inroads into retail and some industrial customers. The performance of the Company during and after the COVID pandemic is a testament to management’s ability to adjust through one of the more trying times in US history and still post record revenue performance. As discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s growth strategy includes seeking acquisitions that are accretive to its business to support its growth and diversification. SMG is hopeful to achieve further growth via acquisitions this year. The Company looks forward to updating shareholders further on its progress, diversification and growth. Lastly, the Company has started conversations for a listing of its common stock on a national stock exchange and the associated satisfaction of the related listing requirements.”

Please see the Company’s full financial results along with management’s discussion and analysis and risk factors within its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022 filed April 17, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our financial condition, business strategies, growth opportunities, acquisitions, listing plans and objectives of management, and other matters. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to our future business prospects, listing plans, financial condition and acquisitions, whenever they occur in this press release are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management at the time such statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

About SMG Industries, Inc.:  SMG Industries is a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market.  Through several of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries branded as the “5J Transportation Group,” it offers specialized heavy haul, super heavy haul, flatbed, brokerage, and drilling rig mobilization services. 5J’s engineered permitted jobs can support up to 500-thousand-pound loads including infrastructure cargo associated with wind energy, power generation components, bridge beams, compressors, and refinery and construction equipment.  SMG Industries is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has facilities in Floresville, Hempstead, Henderson, Houston, Odessa, Palestine, Victoria, Texas and Fort Mill, South Carolina. Read more at www.5J-Group.com and www.SMGIndustries.com 

Source:  SMG Industries, Inc. +1-713-955-3497.
Contact:
Stan Abiassi – Market Street Capital, Inc.
stan@marketstreetcp.com
713-338-9415

SMG Industries, Inc.    
2022 10K Adjusted EBITDA    
Non-GAAP Reconciliation    
December 31, 2022    
     
Net Income (Loss)   $ (11,610,240 )
     
Depreciation   $ 5,328,366  
Interest expense/non-cash debt discount amort   $ 9,431,681  
Taxes (Franchise adjustment)   $ (130,040 )
Non-Cash Stock Compensation   $ 61,043  
Non-cash Shares expense Issued for Debt Extension   $ 643,467  
One-Time Consulting Invoices   $ 200,161  
Non-Op Target Transaction Expenses   $ 36,641  
CTO Costs   $ 249,997  
Duplicative CFO Costs   $ 109,521  
Discontinued Operations - Legal   $ 22,074  
ERTC Receivable (payroll tax expense offset)   $ 465,230  
     
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 4,807,901  
     

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has provided the non-GAAP performance measure of Adjusted EBITDA to illustrate and improve comparability of its results from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, including amortization of debt discounts, benefit/provision for income taxes, depreciation expense, one-time and non-operating expenses unrelated to the ongoing business operations and other amortization expenses during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2022. The Company considers this non-GAAP measure in evaluating and managing the Company's operations and believes that discussion of results adjusted for these items is meaningful to investors because it provides a useful analysis of ongoing underlying operating trends. The measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, GAAP measures, and it may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

SMG INDUSTRIES, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
                                                         (Audited)        
   
      December 31,   December 31,  
        2022       2021    
             
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,225     $ 257,768    
  Restricted cash   1,105,818       858,408    
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $855,832 and $1,041,387        
    as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively   12,185,792       11,703,347    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,308,067       2,162,238    
  Current assets of discontinued operations   -       17,446    
             
    Total current assets   15,726,902       14,999,207    
             
  Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $15,329,817 and $11,262,193        
    as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively   5,414,830       10,463,352    
  Right of use assets - operating lease   734,504       3,312,710    
  Other assets   305,451       448,887    
  Other assets of discontinued operations, net   -       1,500    
             
    Total assets $ 22,181,687     $ 29,225,656    
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT        
Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable $ 3,014,598     $ 3,958,515    
  Accounts payable - related party   565,603       94,602    
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities   2,850,547       4,055,113    
  Right of use liabilities - operating leases short term   650,945       816,671    
  Deferred revenue   128,000       -    
  Secured line of credit   10,623,887       9,468,759    
  Current portion of unsecured notes payable   2,465,445       1,168,420    
  Current portion of secured notes payable, net   6,990,486       3,527,960    
  Current portion of convertible note, net   7,327,288       1,616,672    
  Current liabilities of discontinued operations   200,994       588,283    
             
    Total current liabilities   34,817,793       25,294,995    
             
Long term liabilities:        
  Convertible note payable, net   -       2,620,145    
  Notes payable - secured, net of current portion   13,307,309       14,535,751    
  Right of use liabilities - operating leases, net of current portion   278,137       2,545,950    
  Long term liabilities of discontinued operations   300,586       381,746    
             
    Total liabilities   48,703,825       45,378,587    
             
Commitments and contingencies        
             
Stockholders' deficit        
  Preferred stock 1,000,000 shares authorized:        
    Series A preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued   -       -    
    and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively        
    Series B convertible preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 6,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued        
    and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively   -       -    
  Common stock - $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 39,180,297 and 33,731,162 shares      
    issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively   39,181       33,732    
  Additional paid in capital   18,081,457       16,845,873    
  Accumulated deficit   (44,642,776 )     (33,032,536 )  
             
    Total stockholders' deficit   (26,522,138 )     (16,152,931 )  
             
    Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 22,181,687     $ 29,225,656    
             
             
   
   
             


SMG INDUSTRIES INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
                                                                (Audited)        
               
          December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
               
  REVENUES   $ 71,021,862     $ 52,113,827  
               
  COST OF REVENUES     65,285,261       52,714,418  
               
  GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)     5,736,601       (600,591 )
               
  OPERATING EXPENSES:        
    Selling, general and administrative     9,079,344       8,377,682  
    Gain on disposal of assets     (330,499 )     (43,624 )
               
    Total operating expenses     8,748,845       8,334,058  
               
  LOSS FROM OPERATIONS     (3,012,244 )     (8,934,649 )
               
  OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)        
    Interest expense, net     (9,431,681 )     (7,618,889 )
    Gain on PPP Loan Forgiveness     -       5,023,089  
    Gain on extinguishment of debt     564,814       -  
    Other income     228,689       46,620  
    Other expense     (100,365 )     -  
    Loss on settlement of note payable     -       (807 )
    Total other income (expense)     (8,738,543 )     (2,549,987 )
               
  NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS     (11,750,787 )     (11,484,636 )
               
    Income from discontinued operations     140,547       342,656  
  NET LOSS     (11,610,240 )     (11,141,980 )
               
    Preferred stock dividends     -       (75,000 )
               
  NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS       $ (11,610,240 )   $ (11,216,980 )
               
  Net loss per common share        
    Continuing operations   $ (0.32 )   $ (0.50 )
    Discontinued operations   $ (0.00 )   $ 0.01  
    Net loss attributable to common shareholders   $ (0.32 )   $ (0.49 )
               
  Weighted average common shares outstanding        
    Basic     36,399,788       23,316,751  
    Diluted     36,399,788       23,316,751  
               


SMG INDUSTRIES INC.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021  
(Audited)  
               
        December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
               
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
  Net loss from continuing operations $ (11,750,787 )   $ (11,484,636 )  
  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net        
    cash used in operating activities:        
    Share based compensation   61,043       67,460    
    Depreciation and amortization   5,328,366       5,398,529    
    Amortization of deferred financing costs   3,790,028       2,208,291    
    Amortization of right of use assets - operating leases   457,325       436,787    
    Shares issued for debt extension   643,467       -    
    Bad debt expense   208,996       454,990    
    Gain on PPP Loan Forgiveness   -       (5,022,102 )  
    Gain on extinguishment of debt   (564,814 )     -    
    Gain on disposal of assets   (330,499 )     (43,624 )  
    Loss on settlement of liabilities   -       41,397    
    Changes in:        
      Accounts receivable   (691,441 )     (7,237,370 )  
      Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,767,578       3,118,119    
      Other assets   (165,520 )     (241,940 )  
      Accounts payable   (1,005,206 )     2,677,329    
      Accounts payable - related party   471,001       (75,842 )  
      Accrued expenses and other liabilities   (980,656 )     1,525,563    
      Right of use operating lease liabilities   (172,736 )     (537,616 )  
      Deferred revenue   128,000       (30,000 )  
  Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations   (805,855 )     (8,744,665 )  
  Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations   80,450       568,519    
  Net cash used in operating activities   (725,405 )     (8,176,146 )  
               
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
          Cash paid for disposal of MG Cleaners, LLC   -       (35,000 )  
          Cash procceds from disposal of purchase of property and equipment   895,564       -    
          Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment   (301,412 )     (97,026 )  
  Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations   594,152       (132,026 )  
  Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations   -       -    
  Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   594,152       (132,026 )  
               
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
    Payment of deferred financing costs   -       (20,623 )  
          Proceeds on secured line of credit, net   1,126,700       5,326,060    
       Payments on secured line of credit, net   -       -    
          Proceeds from notes payable   5,229,098       15,064,003    
          Payments on notes payable   (6,027,228 )     (15,553,327 )  
          Payments on convertible notes payable   -       (50,000 )  
          Proceeds from convertible notes payable   -       3,906,079    
  Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations   328,570       8,672,192    
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from discontinued operations   (80,450 )     (226,932 )  
  Net cash provided by financing activities   248,120       8,445,260    
               
NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH   116,867       137,088    
               
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period   1,116,176       979,088    
               
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 1,233,043     $ 1,116,176    
               
Supplemental disclosures:        
      Cash paid for income taxes $ -     $ -    
      Cash paid for interest 5,076,266   $ 5,534,279
    
               
Noncash investing and financing activities        
  Prepaid expenses financed with note payable $ 3,638,407     $ 3,253,678    
  Preferred stock dividend $ -     $ 75,000    
  Shares issued for deferred financing costs $ 397,773     $ 337,500    
      Note receivable for property and equipment $ 275,000     $ 616,683    
  Beneficial conversion feature on convertible notes payable $ -     $ 5,138,070    
  Non-cash increase in secured notes payable for settlement of accounts payable $ -     $ 203,010    
  Equipment financed with note payable $ 919,946     $ -    
  Right of use assets and operating lease obligation recognized $ -     $ 2,478,508    
  Convertible notes payable issued to settle accounts payable $ -     $ 1,381,740    
  Share issued for settlement of debt and accrued interest $ 138,750     $ 73,818    
  Share issued for settlement of accounts payable $ -     $ 41,000    
  Series A Convertible Preferred Stock converted into common shares $ -     $ 182,657    
               
   
               





