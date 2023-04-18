Sigilon Therapeutics to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for acute and chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., will present a corporate overview during the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. EDT.



A webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the investor section of the company’s website at www.sigilon.com, with a replay available for 90 days following the event.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for patients with a broad range of acute and chronic diseases by harnessing the power of the human cell through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon’s product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce a wide range of functions or therapeutic molecules that may be missing or deficient in patients living with diseases such as diabetes. The engineered cells are encapsulated by Sigilon’s Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which is designed to shield them from immune rejection. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

