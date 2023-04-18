Harri Says Aloha to Hawaiian Bros

One of the Fastest Growing Restaurant Brands Turns to HR Tech Leader for Recruiting, Onboarding and Workforce Management Solutions

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harri, the revolutionary Frontline Employee Experience platform serving over 20,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, announced details of its engagement with Hawaiian Bros, the fast-growing, award-winning restaurant concept. Hawaiian Bros currently has more than 30 restaurants across six states in the U.S. The company started expanding its franchise opportunities in late 2022 and, most recently, announced a multi-unit franchise agreement with Stine Enterprises to develop 75 units in Arizona and North Texas.



Working together since 2020, Hawaiian Bros leverages Harri’s talent attraction , applicant tracking and onboarding solutions to deliver a seamless new hire experience while effectively communicating its unique employer brand. Additionally, Hawaiian Bros relies on Harri’s time and attendance solutions to enable employees to clock in and out of shifts accurately while ensuring compliance with local wage and hour rules.

Since its inception, Hawaiian Bros has been recognized nationally, including QSR’s Best Brands to Work For. Committed to preserving the distinct ethos of its organization, Hawaiian Bros seeks to partner with vendors such as Harri that align with its ‘ohana culture and Aloha Spirit: showing kindness and treating everyone like family in everything they do.

“Always receptive to our need to scale quickly and confidently, Harri provides the agility, data and depth of functionality that Hawaiian Bros requires,” said Aaron Bowen, Executive Director, People Solutions, Hawaiian Bros Island Grill. “A significant part of what we’ve accomplished to support the candidate and employee experience is due to our partnership with Harri.”

Luke Fryer, CEO of Harri, commented, “We’re excited to develop our relationship with Hawaiian Bros. Harri shares their founding principles of respecting the dignity of every individual and creating cultures of inclusion. It’s an honor to be an integral part to their continued growth.”

For information about career opportunities at Hawaiian Bros, please visit https://harri.com/hawaiianbros .

About Harri

Harri is the global leader in Frontline Employee Experience. The Harri platform is built for companies that have service at the heart of their business and believe that the customer experience will never exceed the employee experience. The Harri suite of talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement and compliance technologies enable organizations to intelligently attract, manage, engage and retain the best talent to run and improve their business. Harri serves over 22,000 restaurant and hotel locations and four million hospitality employees globally, with emerging growth in retail and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.harri.com .

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana, like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say "thank you" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and operates more than 25 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in six states across America and is expanding its franchise opportunities in selected states in 2023.

For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com .

