FCAH Aerospace Partners with Air Cargo Equipment

O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that through FCAH Aerospace (www.fcahaerospace.com) it has made an investment in and partnered with Air Cargo Equipment (www.aircargoequipment.com) to support its strategic growth plan.

Isac Roths, CEO of FCAH Aerospace, commented, "Air Cargo Equipment specializes in the repair of cargo system components, which allows us to strengthen our niche in the market and expand services to better meet our customers' needs. We are thrilled to have the Air Cargo Equipment team join FCAH Aerospace and are committed to providing best-in-class customer service."

Air Cargo Equipment is a licensed FAA and EASA repair station specializing in the repair, overhaul, exchange, and sale of on-aircraft cargo systems and parts, including restraints, latches, guides, rails, roller trays, tracks, casters, PDU's, cowls, and door and panel latches.

Sandy Carey and Brian Carey, Co-Founders of Air Cargo Equipment, commented, "We are excited to be a part of FCAH Aerospace. We are confident that FCAH Aerospace will enable us to accelerate our growth trajectory while we continue to provide excellent service to our customers."

Charlie Miller of O2 Investment Partners commented, "We believe our partnership with Air Cargo Equipment is a perfect complement, enhancing our expertise and market-leading position in cargo system components. In addition, we look forward to working with the Air Cargo Equipment team to develop innovative and proprietary repair capabilities that create cost savings opportunities for our customers."

About FCAH Aerospace

FCAH Aerospace distributes aftermarket aircraft components worldwide, performs FAA certified maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, and provides end of life aircraft disassembly and storage solutions. FCAH Aerospace is headquartered in Louisville, KY with additional support locations in Miami, FL; Pensacola, FL; Sunrise, FL; Victorville, CA; Istanbul, Turkey; and the United Kingdom. Additional information is available at www.fcahaerospace.com.

About Air Cargo Equipment

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005203/en/