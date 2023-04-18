Monroe Capital Supports Estancia Capital Partners' Investment in Snowden Lane Partners

Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as joint lead arranger on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the continued growth of Snowden Lane Partners ("Snowden Lane"), an existing portfolio company of Estancia Capital Partners.

Based in New York, Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients. The firm is led by an experienced team of industry executives who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic, real estate, structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality "alpha" returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2022 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2022 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap by Korean Economic Daily; Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005522/en/