CapIntel and LP Financial Planning Services Ltd. Join Forces to Enhance Advisor Offering to Clients

CapIntel provides LP Financial Planning Services access to powerful proposal generator to differentiate themselves when providing recommendations to clients.

CapIntel, a leading financial technology company that improves day-to-day workflow efficiency and fund analysis for financial advisors and LP Financial Planning Services Ltd (LP Financial), a mutual fund dealer, announced today a strategic partnership to leverage CapIntel's intuitive technology to help advisors guide more data-driven conversations with their clients.

With the increasing complexity of the financial markets, it has become more important than ever for advisors to be able to build trust with their clients. This new partnership will help advisors deliver customized proposals that ensure their clients understand and are confident in their recommendations. CapIntel's innovative digital experience will help LP Financial continuously improve their offering for advisors, helping them initiate better conversations with their clients, provide more personalized and tailored communications, and create more frequent touch points.

"We are dedicated to providing advisors with the tools they need to build wealth for clients." said Curtis Jenkins, President of LP Financial Planning Services Ltd. "CapIntel provides advisors with access to a unique sales enablement tool that seamlessly integrates compliance requirements into the process. The platform simplifies the process, helping create additional capacity while simultaneously elevating the offering for clients. We are thrilled to be partnering with such a dedicated team that is committed to helping financial advisors across Canada."

CapIntel's leading platform also features a number of other tools and resources that will assist advisors to better serve their clients. This includes access to educational materials and training resources, as well as tools for managing client relationships and communicating smarter, and more valuable, investment selections.

"We are delighted to be partnering with LP Financial to provide financial advisors with the tools they need to build long lasting relationships with their clients," said James Rockwood, Founder and CEO of CapIntel. "By using our platform, advisors will be able to guide their clients with personalized, data-driven advice that is tailored to their specific needs and goals."

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Canadian-founded B2B fintech company, serving financial institutions across North America. Its intuitive, web-based applications are improving the overall experience for wealth professionals and investors alike. The company's mission is to elevate personal finance and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments while creating meaningful conversations between advisors and their clients. Its platform helps financial professionals deliver transparent, data-driven, and personalized information to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 12,000 advisors and 800 wholesalers across North America on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience. See www.capintel.com for more information.

About LP Financial Planning Services Ltd.

LP Financial is a mutual fund dealer committed to helping clients achieve their long-term goals. With more than three decades experience supporting advisors, LP Financial integrates industry-leading processes and systems to ensure that each and every advisor has the tools they need to best serve clients. LP Financial delivers tailored solutions and one-on-one service. With more than $2.9 Billion* in client assets, LP Financial provides advisors the choice between a robust open product shelf or a partnership with Value Partners Private Wealth and Value Partners Investments. They also offer access to Value Partners Investment Counsel. To learn more, visit www.lpfinancial.ca.

