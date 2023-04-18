Allstate Data Reveals Leading Causes of Water Damage to Homes and How to Reduce the Risk

There were 2,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,078 in the last 365 days.
MARKHAM, Ontario, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While April showers can bring May flowers, it can also bring snowmelt and heavy rainfall. Data from Allstate Insurance Company of Canada ("Allstate") shows that while some claims related to water damage are a result of external water infiltrating a home, an often overlooked source of water damage is appliances.
"With spring in full bloom, many Canadians will begin their spring-cleaning process," says Gene Myles, Agency Manager at Allstate. "Now also happens to be a great time for owners to make home maintenance a priority. Being able to identify vulnerable areas around the home that may be prone to causing water damage and taking proactive steps to reduce the risk can not only save the time and hassle of arranging repairs but also helps protect important documents and heirlooms that can't easily be replaced."
Allstate's claims data revealed that:
Allstate's data is aligned with a broader trend observed by the Insurance Bureau of Canada. Water damage has become one of the leading causes of property damage in the country, with an estimated annual cost of $2 billion.
Home Maintenance Advice
Myles offers some tips to help reduce the risk of water damage to the home.
Inside Your Home:
Outside Your Home:
Myles also adds: "A standard home insurance policy can provide coverage for water damage caused by burst pipes or appliances. However, you may need enhanced water protection for sewer backup or overland flooding issues which is usually not part of a standard policy. I also recommend that homeowners take the time to review their insurance coverage with an agent or broker to understand their risk for water damage."
For more tips to help prevent your home from flooding this spring, go to the GOOD HANDS® blog at https://blog.allstate.ca/spring-cleaning-home-maintenance-task-list/
About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada
Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to reassure both customers and employees with its "You're in Good Hands®" promise. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates through partnerships with charitable organizations, employee giving and volunteerism. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca. For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca
