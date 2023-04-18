Mercury Marine achieves electrification milestone as first Avator™ electric outboards now shipping to global customers

FOND DU LAC, Wis., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation BC, has announced the first group of Avator™ 7.5e electric outboards has shipped to global customers, representing a major milestone in Mercury's electrification strategy. The 7.5e is the first of Mercury's five Avator electric propulsion systems to be announced this year. During the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in January, the company officially launched the 7.5e and displayed concepts of Avator 20e and 35e, both of which will be released later in 2023. Two additional electrification product announcements from Mercury will be made before the end of the year.

"This is a historic and exciting day for Mercury Marine as we continue to deliver on our commitment to being the industry leader in both internal combustion products and electric propulsion," said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. "We look forward to all our customers around the world having the opportunity to experience Avator and to have the brand be prominently displayed globally."

The award-winning Avator 7.5e electric outboard delivers clean, quiet power with innovative features that make it simple for boaters to enjoy the water. Additionally, the swappable 1kWh lithium-ion battery was developed in partnership with Mastervolt (Navico Group) and engineered exclusively for marine applications. It's a safe, reliable 48V power source that is IP67 rated for water resistance and has a vivid full-color display that tracks battery level and range for confidently exploring the water. Avator is the first propulsion system from Mercury to be compatible with the all-new Mercury Marine app, available for iOS® and Android™ devices.

U.S., ANZP, and EMEA customers and distributors will begin receiving the Avator 7.5e over the next few weeks with a steady stream of engines to be shipped throughout the year to all Mercury global customers. Those looking to power their boat with Avator are encouraged to contact their local dealer for more information on shipping dates. Learn more about Avator and Mercury's electrification strategy at MercuryMarine.com/Avator.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine® is the world's leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation BC, Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company's industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser® sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft® electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver® parts and oils. More information is available at www.MercuryMarine.com .

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation BC is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that "Next Never Rests™". Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick's comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N' Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World's Best Employer and as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

