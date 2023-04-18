Co-founder of Generative AI Company Persado to Speak at eTail UK

Persado experts available to discuss using Motivation AI to generate personalised language at scale

Persado Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Assaf Baciu, will speak at the popular eTail UK conference for ecommerce professionals. Assaf drives the advancements of the Persado Motivation AI platform, which leverages a knowledge base grounded in 800,000 in-market language experiments, specialised Generative AI, and machine learning, to deliver language that motivates individuals to engage and act.

Assaf and a team of AI language generation experts will be available at Stand A19 to discuss and demo market-leading Motivation AI technology. Attendees can discuss the way many large retail and ecommerce brands rely on specialised Generative AI to determine the language that outperforms initial messages 96% of the time.

eTail UK eCommerce and Omnichannel Conference and Expo for European Retailers

25 - 26 April, 2023

QE II Conference Centre

London, UK

Persado Stand A19

Assaf will present on 25 April at 10:20 AM at the Expo opening session, focused on Digital Innovations & Growth Strategy, taking place at the Innovation Theatre. He will discuss "Looking for More Revenue This Year? Apply Generative AI to Prevent Abandoned Shopping Carts." The session will provide best-practice strategies for decreasing online cart abandonment rates, which have historically averaged 70% on desktops and 85% for mobile.

Also in Europe this spring, Alex Williams, Head of Online Trading and Growth at Marks & Spencer (a Persado customer) will present at Shoptalk Europe in Barcelona, Spain, on 9 May from 11:00-11:40 AM on the Teal Stage in a session titled "Case Studies: Using Customer Data to Surprise and Delight."

About Persado

Persado provides the only Motivation AI platform that generates personalised communications at scale, inspiring each individual to engage and act. Many of the world's largest brands, including Ally Bank, Dropbox, JP Morgan Chase, Marks & Spencer, and Verizon, rely on Persado to engage customers across their journey, from acquisition communications to online cart conversion. Persado's Generative AI for the enterprise is trained on more than 100 billion digital business language impressions across industries, enabling marketers to motivate customers and drive significant business value.

