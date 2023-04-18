Parent Tested Parent Approved Reveals Newest Selection of Top-Rated, Award-Winning Products for Families

There were 2,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,099 in the last 365 days.
North America's largest parent testing community selects award-winning products based on trust, credibility and quality.
NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parent Tested Parent Approved, the leader in consumer product awards, today announced the latest recipients of its distinguished Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval.
Founded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved engages members of its community of over 250,000 parents to provide unbiased, authentic product testing to help consumers make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families.
Award winners were selected based on several testing criteria including product functionality, value, innovation, and dependability.
"Our seal of approval is a powerful symbol of trust and credibility for millions of families," said Sharon Vinderine, Founder and CEO of Parent Tested Parent Approved. "Parents are more likely to make a purchase based on the recommendations of others and that's the power of social proof and word-of-mouth marketing. Our trusted and recognized seal allows families to distinguish award-winning products from all other brands in an ultra-competitive market."
Independent research shows that 78% of consumers view an authentic review as the most influential factor in purchasing decisions, while 90% are more likely to buy a product recommended to them. The Parent Tested
Parent Approved Seal of Approval allows products to stand out at shelf and online, increasing brand awareness and trust with consumers.
Here are the recipients of the Spring 2023 Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval:
Company: Angelcare
Winning Product: Angelcare 2-in-1 Bathtub
Company: Angelcare
Winning Product: Diaper Genie Signature Pail
Company: Anker Innovations
Winning Product: eufy Baby S340 Smart Sock
Company: Artsana USA Inc.
Winning Product: Chicco Duo Bottles
Company: Atlantic Sapphire
Winning Product: Bluehouse Smoke Roasted Maple Salmon
Company: Camila Alves McConaughey
Winning Product: Just Try One Bite (Book)
Company: Chef Devin Alexander
Winning Product: The Land of Secret Superpowers: Vegetables (Book)
Company: Clear Sky Holding LLC
Winning Product: Grip-a-Pool Inflatable Toddler Pool and Portable Bathtub
Company: Danica McKellar
Winning Product: Double Puppy Trouble (Book)
Company: Doug the Pug
Winning Product: Doug the Pug and the Kindness Crew (Book)
Company: Sam Baker Books
Winning Product: Oscar the Mouse, Oscar and Friends Activity Book & Oscar the Mouse Bilingual Book (Books)
Company: IQ Air
Winning Product: Atem Car
Company: IQ Air
Winning Product: Atem Desk Personal Air Purifier
Company: IQ Air
Winning Product: HealthPro Plus
Company: IQ Air
Winning Product: HealthPro Compact
Company: Johnson & Johnson
Winning Product: SmartCheck from Children's TYLENOL
Company: Kidz Safe Lock
Winning Product: Electrical Power Cord Plug Lock Device
Company: Kristin Chenoweth
Winning Product: What Will I Do with My Love Today? (Book)
Company: Naomi Osaka
Winning Product: The Way Champs Play (Book)
Company: Nosiboo
Winning Product: Nosiboo Pro Nasal Aspirator
Company: Pure Enrichment
Winning Product: Brusheez Children's Electronic Toothbrush Set
Company: Pure Enrichment
Winning Product: PureZone™ Kids Bear Air Purifier
Company: Sourcelight LLC
Winning Product: Vitamals All-Natural Sugar Free Vitamin Enhanced Water for Kids
Company: Storkcraft
Winning Product: Graco Baby Mattress (2023 Top Product Award)
Company: Woodstream
Winning Product: Safer Home Indoor Pest Control Multi-Insect Killer
Company: Woodstream
Winning Product: Safer Home Ant, Roach & Spider Killer
How Seal of Approval Winners Are Selected
Product testers are selected from the Parent Tested Parent Approved community of more than 250,000 North American parents, and products undergo a thorough, unbiased testing process to determine if the product qualifies to earn the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval. Recipients are selected based on several criteria including product functionality, value, innovation, and dependability.
About Parent Tested Parent Approved
Founded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is home to the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, one of North America's most recognized and respected consumer product awards. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage for more than 15 years, the Seal of Approval has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. Parent Tested Parent Approved has partnered with some of the world's most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with an invaluable third-party endorsement from a highly influential community of North American parents.
