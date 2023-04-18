Parent Tested Parent Approved Reveals Newest Selection of Top-Rated, Award-Winning Products for Families

North America's largest parent testing community selects award-winning products based on trust, credibility and quality.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parent Tested Parent Approved, the leader in consumer product awards, today announced the latest recipients of its distinguished Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval.

Founded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved engages members of its community of over 250,000 parents to provide unbiased, authentic product testing to help consumers make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families.

Award winners were selected based on several testing criteria including product functionality, value, innovation, and dependability.

"Our seal of approval is a powerful symbol of trust and credibility for millions of families," said Sharon Vinderine, Founder and CEO of Parent Tested Parent Approved. "Parents are more likely to make a purchase based on the recommendations of others and that's the power of social proof and word-of-mouth marketing. Our trusted and recognized seal allows families to distinguish award-winning products from all other brands in an ultra-competitive market."

Independent research shows that 78% of consumers view an authentic review as the most influential factor in purchasing decisions, while 90% are more likely to buy a product recommended to them. The Parent Tested

Parent Approved Seal of Approval allows products to stand out at shelf and online, increasing brand awareness and trust with consumers.

Here are the recipients of the Spring 2023 Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval:

Company: Angelcare

Winning Product: Angelcare 2-in-1 Bathtub

Company: Angelcare

Winning Product: Diaper Genie Signature Pail

Company: Anker Innovations

Winning Product: eufy Baby S340 Smart Sock

Company: Artsana USA Inc.

Winning Product: Chicco Duo Bottles

Company: Atlantic Sapphire

Winning Product: Bluehouse Smoke Roasted Maple Salmon

Company: Camila Alves McConaughey

Winning Product: Just Try One Bite (Book)

Company: Chef Devin Alexander

Winning Product: The Land of Secret Superpowers: Vegetables (Book)

Company: Clear Sky Holding LLC

Winning Product: Grip-a-Pool Inflatable Toddler Pool and Portable Bathtub

Company: Danica McKellar

Winning Product: Double Puppy Trouble (Book)

Company: Doug the Pug

Winning Product: Doug the Pug and the Kindness Crew (Book)

Company: Sam Baker Books

Winning Product: Oscar the Mouse, Oscar and Friends Activity Book & Oscar the Mouse Bilingual Book (Books)

Company: IQ Air

Winning Product: Atem Car

Company: IQ Air

Winning Product: Atem Desk Personal Air Purifier

Company: IQ Air

Winning Product: HealthPro Plus

Company: IQ Air

Winning Product: HealthPro Compact

Company: Johnson & Johnson

Winning Product: SmartCheck from Children's TYLENOL

Company: Kidz Safe Lock

Winning Product: Electrical Power Cord Plug Lock Device

Company: Kristin Chenoweth

Winning Product: What Will I Do with My Love Today? (Book)

Company: Naomi Osaka

Winning Product: The Way Champs Play (Book)

Company: Nosiboo

Winning Product: Nosiboo Pro Nasal Aspirator

Company: Pure Enrichment

Winning Product: Brusheez Children's Electronic Toothbrush Set

Company: Pure Enrichment

Winning Product: PureZone™ Kids Bear Air Purifier

Company: Sourcelight LLC

Winning Product: Vitamals All-Natural Sugar Free Vitamin Enhanced Water for Kids

Company: Storkcraft

Winning Product: Graco Baby Mattress (2023 Top Product Award)

Company: Woodstream

Winning Product: Safer Home Indoor Pest Control Multi-Insect Killer

Company: Woodstream

Winning Product: Safer Home Ant, Roach & Spider Killer

How Seal of Approval Winners Are Selected

Product testers are selected from the Parent Tested Parent Approved community of more than 250,000 North American parents, and products undergo a thorough, unbiased testing process to determine if the product qualifies to earn the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval. Recipients are selected based on several criteria including product functionality, value, innovation, and dependability.

About Parent Tested Parent Approved

Founded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is home to the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, one of North America's most recognized and respected consumer product awards. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage for more than 15 years, the Seal of Approval has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. Parent Tested Parent Approved has partnered with some of the world's most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with an invaluable third-party endorsement from a highly influential community of North American parents.

