Johnson & Johnson Reports Q1 2023 Results

2023 First-Quarter reported sales growth of 5.6% to $24.7 Billion with operational growth of 9.0%* and adjusted operational growth of 7.6%*

2023 First-Quarter basic loss per share of ($0.03) decreasing 101.6% due to a special one-time charge, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68 increasing by 0.4%*

Company is increasing 2023 full-year guidance midpoints for adjusted operational sales and adjusted operational EPS

Johnson & Johnson JNJ today announced results for first-quarter 2023. "Our first quarter results demonstrate strong performance across all three segments of our business and reflect the dedication of Johnson & Johnson colleagues around the world," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "With this momentum, I look forward to the remainder of the year, one filled with exciting catalysts that will create both near- and long-term value for patients and all of our stakeholders."

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q1 ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 % Change Reported Sales $24,746 $23,426 5.6% Net Earnings/(Loss) ($68) $5,149 (101.3)% EPS (basic/diluted)5 ($0.03) $1.93 (101.6)% Q1 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2023 2022 % Change Operational Sales1,2 9.0% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 7.6% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 $7,068 $7,129 (0.9)% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $2.68 $2.67 0.4%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Basic shares are used to calculate loss per share as use of diluted shares when in a loss position would be anti-dilutive Note: values may have been rounded

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS

Q1 % Change ($ in Millions) 2023 2022 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $12,517 $11,414 9.7% 9.7 - 7.4 International 12,229 12,012 1.8 8.3 (6.5) 7.9 Worldwide $24,746 $23,426 5.6% 9.0 (3.4) 7.6

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: Values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS

Q1 % Change ($ in Millions) 2023 2022 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Consumer Health $ 3,852 $ 3,586 7.4% 11.3 (3.9) 11.3 Pharmaceutical 13,413 12,869 4.2 7.2 (3.0) 7.2 MedTech 7,481 6,971 7.3 11.0 (3.7) 6.4 Worldwide $ 24,746 $ 23,426 5.6% 9.0 (3.4) 7.6

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: Values may have been rounded

FIRST QUARTER 2023 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Adjusted operational sales* reflected below excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency.

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide adjusted operational sales increased 11.3%* largely driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products. Major contributors to growth in OTC were TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics, upper respiratory products, IMODIUM in digestive health products and international smoking cessation products. Additional contributors to growth were NEUTROGENA and AVEENO in Skin Health/Beauty products and JOHNSON's in Baby Care products.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 7.2%*, driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), a biologic for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), a BCMA-directed CAR-T immunotherapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, and XARELTO (rivaroxaban), a direct oral anticoagulant. Also contributing to growth were sales of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for the prevention of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus. This growth was partially offset by declines in sales of REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer, and ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide adjusted operational sales grew 6.4%*, driven primarily by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, contact lenses in Vision, wound closure products in General Surgery, and knees in Orthopaedics. MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 11.0%*, with the acquisition of Abiomed contributing 4.6%.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

1 Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) April 2023 January 2023 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 4.5% – 5.5% / 5.0% 3.5% – 4.5% / 4.0% Operational Sales2,5/ Mid-point2,5 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $97.9B – $98.9B / $98.4B 5.5% – 6.5% / 6.0% $96.9B – $97.9B / $97.4B 4.5% – 5.5% / 5.0% Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point3,5 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $97.9B – $98.9B / $98.4B 5.5% – 6.5% / 6.0% $96.9B – $97.9B / $97.4B 4.5% – 5.5% / 5.0% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4/ Mid-point2,4 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.50 – $10.60 / $10.55 3.5% – 4.5% / 4.0% $10.40 – $10.60 / $10.50 2.5% – 4.5% / 3.5% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point3,4 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.60 – $10.70 / $10.65 4.5% – 5.5% / 5.0% $10.45 – $10.65 / $10.55 3.0% – 5.0% / 4.0%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2023 = $1.08 and April 2023 = $1.10 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest, most diversified healthcare products company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company's website at quarterly results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy, and the anticipated separation of the Company's Consumer Health business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; the Company's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of the Company's Consumer Health business on a timely basis or at all; the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Consumer Health business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; and the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Consumer Health U.S. $ 1,735 1,557 11.4 % 11.4 - International 2,117 2,029 4.4 11.3 (6.9 ) 3,852 3,586 7.4 11.3 (3.9 ) Pharmaceutical (1) U.S. 7,023 6,632 5.9 5.9 - International 6,390 6,237 2.4 8.6 (6.2 ) 13,413 12,869 4.2 7.2 (3.0 ) Pharmaceutical excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1) U.S. 7,023 6,557 7.1 7.1 - International 5,643 5,855 (3.6 ) 2.4 (6.0 ) 12,666 12,412 2.0 4.9 (2.9 ) MedTech (1) U.S. 3,759 3,225 16.6 16.6 - International 3,722 3,746 (0.6 ) 6.2 (6.8 ) 7,481 6,971 7.3 11.0 (3.7 ) U.S. 12,517 11,414 9.7 9.7 - International 12,229 12,012 1.8 8.3 (6.5 ) Worldwide 24,746 23,426 5.6 9.0 (3.4 ) U.S. 12,517 11,339 10.4 10.4 - International 11,482 11,630 (1.3 ) 5.2 (6.5 ) Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1) $ 23,999 22,969 4.5 % 7.7 (3.2 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (1) Refer to supplemental sales reconciliation schedule

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 12,517 11,414 9.7 % 9.7 - Europe 6,332 6,024 5.1 10.0 (4.9 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,587 1,482 7.1 14.3 (7.2 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 4,310 4,506 (4.3 ) 4.1 (8.4 ) International 12,229 12,012 1.8 8.3 (6.5 ) Worldwide $ 24,746 23,426 5.6 % 9.0 (3.4 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) FIRST QUARTER 2023 2022 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 24,746 100.0 $ 23,426 100.0 5.6 Cost of products sold 8,395 33.9 7,598 32.4 10.5 Gross Profit 16,351 66.1 15,828 67.6 3.3 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 6,138 24.8 5,938 25.4 3.4 Research and development expense 3,563 14.4 3,462 14.8 2.9 In-process research and development 49 0.2 610 2.6 Interest (income) expense, net (20 ) (0.1 ) (12 ) (0.1 ) Other (income) expense, net 7,228 29.2 (102 ) (0.4 ) Restructuring 130 0.6 70 0.3 Earnings/(Loss) before provision for taxes on income (737 ) (3.0 ) 5,862 25.0 (112.6 ) Provision for/(Benefit from) taxes on income (669 ) (2.7 ) 713 3.0 (193.8 ) Net earnings/(Loss) $ (68 ) (0.3 ) $ 5,149 22.0 (101.3 ) Net earnings/(Loss) per share (Basic/Diluted)* $ (0.03 ) $ 1.93 (101.6 ) Average shares outstanding (Basic/Diluted)* 2,605.5 2,666.5 Effective tax rate 90.8 % 12.2 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 8,468 34.2 $ 8,218 35.1 3.0 Net earnings $ 7,068 28.6 $ 7,129 30.4 (0.9 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.68 $ 2.67 0.4 Average shares outstanding (Diluted)** 2,634.3 2,666.5 Effective tax rate 16.5 % 13.3 % * Basic shares are used to calculate loss per share as use of diluted shares when in a loss position would be anti-dilutive. ** Difference of 28.8 shares due to anti-dilutive impact on net loss position. (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures First Quarter (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2023 2022 Net Earnings/(Loss), after tax- as reported ($68 ) $5,149 Pre-tax Adjustments Litigation expense 6,900 - Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,204 1,108 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs1 444 - Consumer Health separation costs 300 102 Restructuring related2 130 72 (Gains)/losses on securities 72 411 Medical Device Regulation3 64 60 IPR&D 49 610 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 42 - Other - (7 ) Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 4 (2,057 ) (393 ) Consumer Health separation tax related costs 11 96 Tax legislation and other tax related (23 ) (79 ) Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax $7,068 $7,129 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,634.3 2,666.5 Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.68 $2.67 Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.75

Notes: 1 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's completion of its COVID-19 vaccine contractual commitments. 2 In the first quarter of 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Pharmaceutical segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, HIV and hepatitis. The restructuring expenses of $130 million in the quarter include the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs and asset impairments. 3 European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which is expected to be completed during 2024. 4 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth FIRST QUARTER 2023 ACTUAL vs. 2022 ACTUAL Segments Consumer Health Pharmaceutical MedTech Total WW As Reported 7.4 % 4.2 % 7.3 % 5.6 % U.S. 11.4 % 5.9 % 16.6 % 9.7 % International 4.4 % 2.4 % (0.6 )% 1.8 % WW Currency (3.9 ) (3.0 ) (3.7 ) (3.4 ) U.S. - - - - International (6.9 ) (6.2 ) (6.8 ) (6.5 ) WW Operational 11.3 % 7.2 % 11.0 % 9.0 % U.S. 11.4 % 5.9 % 16.6 % 9.7 % International 11.3 % 8.6 % 6.2 % 8.3 % Abiomed (4.6 ) (1.4 ) U.S. (8.2 ) (2.3 ) International (1.6 ) (0.5 ) All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 U.S. 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 International 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.1 WW Adjusted Operational 11.3 % 7.2 % 6.4 % 7.6 % U.S. 11.4 % 5.9 % 8.4 % 7.4 % International 11.3 % 8.8 % 4.6 % 7.9 % Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2) OTC US $ 745 670 11.0 % 11.0 % - Intl 897 791 13.5 % 19.8 % -6.3 % WW 1,642 1,461 12.4 % 15.8 % -3.4 % SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY US 617 544 13.4 % 13.4 % - Intl 493 468 5.3 % 12.6 % -7.3 % WW 1,110 1,012 9.7 % 13.1 % -3.4 % ORAL CARE US 159 143 11.6 % 11.6 % - Intl 202 223 -9.6 % -4.0 % -5.6 % WW 361 366 -1.3 % 2.1 % -3.4 % BABY CARE US 96 85 13.0 % 13.0 % - Intl 263 270 -2.8 % 4.5 % -7.3 % WW 359 355 1.0 % 6.5 % -5.5 % WOMEN'S HEALTH US 3 3 1.8 % 1.8 % - Intl 214 224 -4.9 % 4.1 % -9.0 % WW 217 228 -4.8 % 4.1 % -8.9 % WOUND CARE / OTHER US 115 112 2.6 % 2.6 % - Intl 49 52 -6.0 % 2.3 % -8.3 % WW 164 164 -0.1 % 2.5 % -2.6 % TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH US 1,735 1,557 11.4 % 11.4 % - Intl 2,117 2,029 4.4 % 11.3 % -6.9 % WW $ 3,852 3,586 7.4 % 11.3 % -3.9 % See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3) 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency IMMUNOLOGY US $ 2,448 2,501 -2.1 % -2.1 % - Intl 1,664 1,617 2.9 % 9.7 % -6.8 % WW 4,112 4,119 -0.2 % 2.5 % -2.7 % REMICADE US 276 358 -22.8 % -22.8 % - US Exports (4) 41 80 -48.8 % -48.8 % - Intl 170 225 -24.4 % -20.0 % -4.4 % WW 487 663 -26.5 % -25.0 % -1.5 % SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA US 271 287 -5.6 % -5.6 % - Intl 266 283 -6.1 % 1.8 % -7.9 % WW 537 571 -5.8 % -1.9 % -3.9 % STELARA US 1,451 1,379 5.2 % 5.2 % - Intl 993 909 9.3 % 16.2 % -6.9 % WW 2,444 2,288 6.8 % 9.6 % -2.8 % TREMFYA US 406 391 3.9 % 3.9 % - Intl 234 199 17.3 % 24.9 % -7.6 % WW 640 590 8.4 % 11.0 % -2.6 % OTHER IMMUNOLOGY US 3 6 -51.2 % -51.2 % - Intl 0 0 - - - WW 3 6 -51.3 % -51.3 % 0.0 % INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 392 461 -14.9 % -14.9 % - Intl 1,193 836 42.8 % 49.2 % -6.4 % WW 1,586 1,297 22.3 % 26.4 % -4.1 % COVID-19 VACCINE US 0 75 * * - Intl 747 382 95.6 % * -8.9 % WW 747 457 63.4 % 70.8 % -7.4 % EDURANT / rilpivirine US 9 9 -1.4 % -1.4 % - Intl 271 239 13.4 % 18.7 % -5.3 % WW 280 248 12.8 % 18.0 % -5.2 % PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA US 378 369 2.5 % 2.5 % - Intl 99 132 -25.2 % -21.2 % -4.0 % WW 477 501 -4.8 % -3.7 % -1.1 % OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 5 8 -33.1 % -33.1 % - Intl 77 83 -7.6 % -5.6 % -2.0 % WW 82 91 -9.8 % -8.0 % -1.8 %

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE US 978 843 16.0 % 16.0 % - Intl 826 898 -8.1 % -3.1 % -5.0 % WW 1,804 1,741 3.6 % 6.1 % -2.5 % CONCERTA / Methylphenidate US 70 35 * * - Intl 136 122 11.4 % 20.2 % -8.8 % WW 206 157 31.4 % 38.2 % -6.8 % INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION / INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA US 713 661 7.9 % 7.9 % - Intl 331 387 -14.6 % -8.9 % -5.7 % WW 1,044 1,048 -0.4 % 1.7 % -2.1 % SPRAVATO US 111 61 82.4 % 82.4 % - Intl 20 9 * * * WW 131 70 86.9 % 88.0 % -1.1 % OTHER NEUROSCIENCE US 84 86 -3.5 % -3.5 % - Intl 339 380 -10.7 % -7.6 % -3.1 % WW 423 467 -9.4 % -6.9 % -2.5 % ONCOLOGY US 1,889 1,582 19.4 % 19.4 % - Intl 2,223 2,369 -6.1 % -0.1 % -6.0 % WW 4,112 3,950 4.1 % 7.7 % -3.6 % CARVYKTI US 70 - * * - Intl 2 - * * - WW 72 - * * - DARZALEX US 1,191 953 25.0 % 25.0 % - Intl 1,072 903 18.8 % 26.4 % -7.6 % WW 2,264 1,856 22.0 % 25.7 % -3.7 % ERLEADA US 249 206 21.2 % 21.2 % - Intl 293 194 50.9 % 60.7 % -9.8 % WW 542 400 35.6 % 40.3 % -4.7 % IMBRUVICA US 270 370 -27.1 % -27.1 % - Intl 557 668 -16.6 % -11.7 % -4.9 % WW 827 1,038 -20.3 % -17.2 % -3.1 % ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate US 16 19 -14.0 % -14.0 % - Intl 229 520 -56.0 % -52.2 % -3.8 % WW 245 539 -54.5 % -50.9 % -3.6 % OTHER ONCOLOGY US 92 34 * * - Intl 70 84 -17.2 % -12.1 % -5.1 % WW 162 118 37.4 % 41.0 % -3.6 %

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 600 572 4.9 % 4.9 % - Intl 272 279 -2.7 % 5.3 % -8.0 % WW 872 852 2.4 % 5.0 % -2.6 % OPSUMIT US 273 273 -0.1 % -0.1 % - Intl 167 170 -1.6 % 6.1 % -7.7 % WW 440 443 -0.7 % 2.3 % -3.0 % UPTRAVI US 304 269 13.1 % 13.1 % - Intl 58 56 3.3 % 9.4 % -6.1 % WW 362 325 11.4 % 12.4 % -1.0 % OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 23 30 -22.4 % -22.4 % - Intl 47 53 -12.6 % -1.8 % -10.8 % WW 70 83 -16.1 % -9.3 % -6.8 % CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER US 715 672 6.3 % 6.3 % - Intl 212 238 -10.8 % -6.3 % -4.5 % WW 927 910 1.8 % 3.0 % -1.2 % XARELTO US 578 508 13.7 % 13.7 % - Intl - - - - - WW 578 508 13.7 % 13.7 % - OTHER US 137 164 -16.7 % -16.7 % - Intl 212 238 -10.8 % -6.3 % -4.5 % WW 349 402 -13.2 % -10.5 % -2.7 % TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL US 7,023 6,632 5.9 % 5.9 % - Intl 6,390 6,237 2.4 % 8.6 % -6.2 % WW $ 13,413 12,869 4.2 % 7.2 % -3.0 % See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change MEDTECH SEGMENT (2,3) 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS US $ 863 494 74.5 % 74.5 % - Intl 640 597 7.1 % 14.9 % -7.8 % WW 1,503 1,092 37.6 % 41.9 % -4.3 % ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY US 571 470 21.4 % 21.4 % - Intl 522 532 -1.8 % 6.1 % -7.9 % WW 1,092 1,002 9.1 % 13.3 % -4.2 % ABIOMED US 264 - * * - Intl 60 - * * - WW 324 - * * - OTHER INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS US 28 24 17.4 % 17.4 % - Intl 58 65 -11.7 % -5.0 % -6.7 % WW 87 90 -3.9 % 1.1 % -5.0 % ORTHOPAEDICS US 1,363 1,289 5.8 % 5.8 % - Intl 881 899 -2.0 % 4.0 % -6.0 % WW 2,245 2,188 2.6 % 5.1 % -2.5 % HIPS US 241 225 7.3 % 7.3 % - Intl 149 164 -9.0 % -3.6 % -5.4 % WW 390 389 0.4 % 2.7 % -2.3 % KNEES US 226 201 12.4 % 12.4 % - Intl 142 138 3.4 % 9.6 % -6.2 % WW 368 339 8.7 % 11.3 % -2.6 % TRAUMA US 491 475 3.2 % 3.2 % - Intl 267 273 -2.4 % 3.6 % -6.0 % WW 757 748 1.2 % 3.4 % -2.2 % SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER US 406 387 4.7 % 4.7 % - Intl 323 324 -0.3 % 5.9 % -6.2 % WW 729 712 2.4 % 5.2 % -2.8 %

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change 2023 2022 Reported Operational (1) Currency SURGERY US 975 921 5.9 % 5.9 % - Intl 1,459 1,513 -3.6 % 3.1 % -6.7 % WW 2,434 2,434 0.0 % 4.1 % -4.1 % ADVANCED US 444 417 6.5 % 6.5 % - Intl 673 729 -7.6 % -1.1 % -6.5 % WW 1,118 1,146 -2.5 % 1.6 % -4.1 % GENERAL US 531 504 5.4 % 5.4 % - Intl 785 784 0.2 % 7.0 % -6.8 % WW 1,316 1,288 2.2 % 6.4 % -4.2 % VISION US 558 521 7.1 % 7.1 % - Intl 743 736 0.8 % 8.0 % -7.2 % WW 1,300 1,257 3.4 % 7.6 % -4.2 % CONTACT LENSES / OTHER US 444 400 11.1 % 11.1 % - Intl 509 511 -0.3 % 7.9 % -8.2 % WW 953 910 4.7 % 9.3 % -4.6 % SURGICAL US 114 121 -6.0 % -6.0 % - Intl 233 226 3.3 % 8.0 % -4.7 % WW 347 347 0.1 % 3.1 % -3.0 % TOTAL MEDTECH US 3,759 3,225 16.6 % 16.6 % - Intl 3,722 3,746 -0.6 % 6.2 % -6.8 % WW $ 7,481 6,971 7.3 % 11.0 % -3.7 %

Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful (1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency (2) Unaudited (3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures; refer to supplemental sales schedules (4) Reported as U.S. sales

Supplemental Sales Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER Percent Change 2023 2022 Total Operations Currency Pharmaceutical U.S. $ 7,023 6,632 5.9 % 5.9 - International 6,390 6,237 2.4 8.6 (6.2 ) Worldwide 13,413 12,869 4.2 7.2 (3.0 ) COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. 0 75 * * - International 747 382 95.6 * (8.9 ) Worldwide 747 457 63.4 70.8 (7.4 ) Pharmaceutical excluding COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. 7,023 6,557 7.1 7.1 - International 5,643 5,855 (3.6 ) 2.4 (6.0 ) Worldwide 12,666 12,412 2.0 4.9 (2.9 ) Worldwide U.S. 12,517 11,414 9.7 9.7 - International 12,229 12,012 1.8 8.3 (6.5 ) Worldwide 24,746 23,426 5.6 9.0 (3.4 ) COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. 0 75 * * - International 747 382 95.6 * (8.9 ) Worldwide 747 457 63.4 70.8 (7.4 ) Worldwide U.S. 12,517 11,339 10.4 10.4 - International 11,482 11,630 (1.3 ) 5.2 (6.5 ) Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine $ 23,999 22,969 4.5 % 7.7 (3.2 ) Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful

Supplemental Sales Information (Dollars in Millions) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures 2021 2022 2022 Full Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (1) NEUROSCIENCE SPRAVATO US 198 61 74 88 105 328 INTL 26 9 11 12 14 46 WW 224 70 85 100 119 374 OTHER NEUROSCIENCE (2) US 427 86 93 106 91 376 INTL 1,647 380 341 286 351 1,358 WW 2,074 467 433 393 442 1,734 ONCOLOGY CARVYKTI US - - 24 55 54 133 INTL - - - - - - WW - - 24 55 54 133 OTHER ONCOLOGY US 110 34 33 37 52 156 INTL 458 84 72 64 63 283 WW 568 118 106 100 114 438 CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER OTHER (3) US 754 164 148 147 110 569 INTL 927 238 215 198 194 845 WW 1,682 402 363 345 304 1,414 MEDTECH SEGMENT (1) INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY US 1,730 470 499 520 547 2,036 INTL 1,893 532 469 453 447 1,901 WW 3,623 1,002 968 973 994 3,937 ABIOMED (4) US - - - - 31 31 INTL - - - - - - WW - - - - 31 31 OTHER INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS US 106 24 26 27 25 102 INTL 242 65 56 60 48 230 WW 348 90 81 87 73 332 Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding (1) Unaudited (2) Other Neuroscience is inclusive of RISPERDAL CONSTA, which was previously disclosed separately (3) Other is inclusive of INVOKANA, which was previously disclosed separately (4) Acquired on December 22, 2022

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Q1 YTD - Income Before Tax by Segment Dollars in Millions Consumer Health

Separation Costs Consumer Health Pharmaceutical MedTech Unallocated Worldwide Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reported Income Before Tax by Segment $ 776 686 4,444 3,924 1,445 1,477 (7,102) (123) (300) (102) (737) 5,862 % to Sales 20.1% 19.1% 33.1% 30.5% 19.3% 21.2% -28.7% -0.5% -1.2% -0.4% -3.0% 25.0% Intangible asset amortization expense 82 94 739 760 383 254 - - 1,204 1,108 In-process research and development - 610 49 - - - 49 610 Litigation related 6,900 - - 6,900 - COVID-19 Vaccine related costs - - 444 - - - - - - - 444 - Loss/(gain) on securities - 38 394 34 17 - - 72 411 Restructuring related 14 130 (14) 72 - - 130 72 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related - - 42 - - - 42 - Medical Device Regulation - - 64 60 - - 64 60 Consumer Health separation costs - - - - 300 102 300 102 Other - - - (7) - - (7) Adjusted Income Before Tax by Segment $ 858 794 5,795 5,674 2,017 1,880 (202) (130) - - 8,468 8,218 % to Sales 22.3% 22.1% 43.2% 44.1% 27.0% 27.0% -0.8% -0.6% 0.0% 0.0% 34.2% 35.1%

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation $ in Millions First Quarter

April 2, 2023

GAAP Intangible asset

amortization Litigation

related In-process

research and

development Restructuring

related Acquisition, integration

and divestiture

related (Loss)/gain on

securities Medical Device

Regulation COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Costs Consumer Health

separation costs Consumer Health

separation tax

related costs Tax legislation

and other tax

related Other First Quarter

April 2, 2023

Non-GAAP Cost of products sold $ 8,395 (1,200 ) - (23 ) (206 ) (12 ) 6,954 Selling, marketing and admin expenses 6,138 (7 ) (38 ) 6,093 Research and development expense 3,563 (16 ) (34 ) (16 ) (2 ) 3,495 Other (Income) / Expense 7,228 (4 ) (6,900 ) - (26 ) (72 ) (222 ) (285 ) - (281 ) In-process research and development 49 (49 ) - Interest (Income) / Expense (20 ) 37 17 Restructuring 130 (130 ) - Provision for/(Benefit from) taxes on income (669 ) 194 1,622 11 32 5 16 12 105 60 (11 ) 23 - 1,400 Net Earnings/(Loss) (68 ) 1,010 5,278 38 98 37 56 52 339 240 11 (23 ) - 7,068 First Quarter

April 3, 2022

GAAP Intangible asset

amortization Litigation

related In-process

research and

development Restructuring

related Acquisition, integration

and divestiture

related (Loss)/gain on

securities Medical Device

Regulation COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Costs Consumer Health

separation costs Consumer Health

separation tax

related costs Tax legislation

and other tax

related Other First Quarter

April 3, 2022

Non-GAAP Cost of products sold $ 7,598 (1,108 ) (16 ) (22 ) 6,452 Selling, marketing and admin expenses 5,938 (6 ) 5,932 Research and development expense 3,462 (32 ) 3,430 Other (Income) / Expense (102 ) - - 14 - (411 ) - (102 ) 7 (594 ) In-process research and development 610 (610 ) - Restructuring 70 (70 ) - Provision for taxes on income 713 168 (53 ) 138 12 - 96 11 - 23 (96 ) 79 (2 ) 1,089 Net Earnings 5,149 940 53 472 60 - 315 49 - 79 96 (79 ) (5 ) 7,129

