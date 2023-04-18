Ball Valves Market Size US$ 16.5 Billion, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% and Forecast Report 2023-2028

Ball Valves Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global ball valves market size reached US$ 12.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

A ball valve refers to a quarter-turn spherical closure device used to control the pressure and flow of slurries, liquids, suspended solids, or gases in pipelines. This instrument is usually manufactured using various materials, such as stainless steel, brass, cast iron, bronze, titanium, and plastics. A ball valve consists of a handle, a hollow, perforated, and pivoting orb and is commonly available in reduced port, cavity filler, full port, and multiport variants. It is used for low-point drains, high-point vents, bubble-tight applications, and cooling water and feedwater systems. As a result, the ball valve finds widespread applications across several industries, including oil and gas, agriculture, food and beverage (F&B), mining, water and wastewater treatment, building and construction, etc.

Ball Valves Market Trends:

The escalating product demand from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors for manufacturing medical devices, managing pressure relief in the equipment, and sterilizing materials is among the primary factors driving the ball valves market. In line with this, the elevating requirement for these instruments in oxygen therapy appliances and blood analyzers in hospitals and other ambulatory care centers is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are utilizing 3D printing technologies for producing cost-effective, durable, and smart ball valves equipped with sensors and actuators that can be remotely controlled, providing real-time monitoring of the fluid flow and enabling quick response to changes in liquid conditions, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the extensive product usage in water and wastewater treatment and the development of advanced and innovative variants are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the upgradation of existing systems and the growing popularity of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) in manufacturing plants are anticipated to propel the ball valves market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Aalberts N.V.

• Alfa Laval

• Schlumberger Limited

• The Crane Company

• The Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Dwyer Instruments Inc.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• The Flowserve Corporation

• IMI Plc

• KITZ Corporation

• Niuwei Group Co. Ltd.

• Velan Inc.

Ball Valves Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on material, valve type, size and end use industry.

Breakup by Material:

• Stainless Steel

• Cast Iron

• Alloy Based

• Others

Breakup by Valve Type:

• Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves

• Floating Ball Valves

• Rising Stem Ball Valves

Breakup by Size:

• Up To 1”

• 1-6”

• 6-25”

• 25-50”

• 50” and Larger

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Oil & Gas

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Energy & Power

• Food & Beverages

• Chemicals

• Building & Construction

• Pulp & Paper

• Pharmaceuticals Metals & Mining

• Agriculture

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

