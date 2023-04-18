The Booming Contraceptive Drugs Market: Demand for Family Planning Drives Growth of Hormonal and Non-Hormonal Options

Contraceptive Drugs Market 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contraceptive drugs refer to medications that prevent pregnancy by altering a woman's hormonal balance, thereby preventing ovulation, fertilization, or implantation of a fertilized egg. These drugs come in different forms, including pills, patches, injections, and vaginal rings.

The contraceptive drugs market refers to the industry that produces and sells these medications to consumers. This market includes pharmaceutical companies, distributors, and retailers that provide these drugs to individuals, healthcare providers, and government organizations.

The global contraceptive drugs market is growing due to the increasing demand for family planning, rising awareness about contraception, and the availability of different types of contraceptive drugs. The market is expected to continue to grow as more women around the world seek to prevent unintended pregnancies and take control of their reproductive health.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

During the outbreak of the pandemic the contraceptive drug manufacturers have been through several challenges with unpredictable and distorted supply chain activities and lack of skillful human resources. Also, declined number of hospital visits by women to receive injectable further affected the market.

However, as the restrictions are getting eased off, the global market for contraceptive drugs is expected to recoup soon.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠, 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲.

Type of Drug: Contraceptive drugs can be classified into hormonal and non-hormonal drugs. Hormonal drugs, such as combination pills, mini-pills, patches, vaginal rings, injections, and implants, work by altering a woman's hormonal balance to prevent ovulation. Non-hormonal drugs, such as copper intrauterine devices (IUDs), work by creating a hostile environment for sperm, preventing fertilization.

Distribution Channel: Contraceptive drugs can be distributed through various channels, including hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and public health programs.

Geography: The contraceptive drugs market can be segmented by geography, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size, growth rate, and demand for contraceptive drugs may vary depending on the region, as cultural and social factors can influence the use and availability of these drugs.

Based on geography, the market is studied across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The market across North America held the major share in 2019, with around one-third of the global contraceptive drugs market. Moreover, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering around one-third of the global contraceptive drugs market, owing to rise in awareness regarding contraceptive pills, surge in adoption of modern contraceptive drugs, and alarming rise in prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV/AIDS in the province. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027, due to presence of large population base and proactive initiatives of governmental organizations for birth control and

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Allergan plc

Mylan N.V.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

HLL Lifecare Limited

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

