Writing Becomes a Sustainable Career Option as Writing Industry Moves to a Steady Income Growth

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An average author can now earn up to $67,120 annually and $32.27 hourly, almost equal to the average household annual income. Apart from print media, writing services are also an integral part of digital marketing. Since no brand can market its service or products without engaging content. Every year, there are around 15,200 job openings for authors, freelancers, and full-time writers, citing a 4% steady growth for them in 2031.
As the world gets back on its feet post-pandemic, the writing industry is seeing an improvement in the writers’ growth, expected to rise to a steady 4%. Content is the fundamental need for any digital marketing firm today. Whether an SME or a large-scale enterprise, every business needs the right words to promote, market, and educate its audience.
The writing industry is divided into two types of writers, freelancers, and full-time employees. The income stream for freelance writers varies as they work on project-based payments. Therefore, it is challenging to maintain financial security. However, they can work at their own pace with flexible hours.
Although there is no exact amount to quote, the hourly rate of a freelance writer can vary from anywhere between $0.01 per word to $1 per word or even more. Stats confirm that a freelance writer's average salary in the US is $63,213 per annum. It indicates that the hourly rate is to $30/hour.
A content writer works on newsletters, social media posts, blog posts, and press releases among other products. As compared to freelancers, their income is low but steady. Amounting to $50,109 per annum, these writers can earn up to $24/hour.
However, an author can have multiple different income streams. Writers with one or multiple books were part of this average annual income survey, concluding that the lowest average amount was found to be $6080 a year. In contrast, the highest amount was found to be $235 million per annum. These analyses deduced that writers with a strong marketing strategy dominated the reading market. At the same time, inefficient marketing and absence of a digital footprint did not bring any conversions.
In this writer's forecast conducted by Lincoln Writes, the most common positions were of ghostwriting. It refers to writing different forms of content without receiving any credit for the work. It is a prevalent concept in the publishing and marketing industry, where people hire writers to get valuable content for their books, speeches, blogs, and websites. Since these types of services sign a confidentiality agreement with their clients, there is hardly any material on their name displayed for the public eye. They rely on reviews of their clients.
Hire ghostwriters to Turn an idea or concept into a full-fledged book without worrying about time and energy is the a trend nowadays. Co-authoring or ghostwriting has proved to be helpful for authors in turning their ideas into publishable books. These writers were also helping people focus on marketing and the business aspects of their publications.
Another popular domain is copy-writing. It is the practice of using compelling content that attracts traffic to your product, website, or service to increase conversions. A copywriter can write anything from website copies to Facebook ads, landing pages, and sales pages. Although they charge according to the deliverables or have hourly rates, their salary can vary from $47,742 to $59,523 annually. Unlike other writing domains, a copywriter's worth is not by the number of words they write. It depends on the turnover rate and how many conversions and leads a piece of content written by them generates.
Another in-demand service is technical writing. The job revolves around converting technical information into easy-to-read language. It involves writing about technological advancements and innovations using industrial jargon. Technical writers work with manuals, SOPs, guides, and case studies only for a specific type of audience. Unlike content writers, they aim to make people understand a concept or idea, rather than a marketing it. Although there is little to no marketing involved, it can pay an annual salary of $58,700 for entry-level and $70,100 for an intermediate-level writer.
On the other hand, a medical writer must have relevant education and background knowledge to write about health-related topics. A medical writer can charge up to $49/ hour, which total to $102,603 per year. Other than these writers, a speech writer in the US can earn up to $138,114 to $211,876 per year. They write speeches and scripts for business leaders, politicians, and influential personalities.
Last but not least, journalism is a niche for those with media sciences backgrounds. Generally, their income depends on their stories' complexity or experience. They can work in print and digital magazines, newspapers, and news networks. Journalists are responsible for covering local and international events and bringing them to the limelight, from local festivals to an international-level sports league. Based on the research and interviews that go into making a report, their annual income can vary from $37,783 to $55,618.
Writers sometimes have to wait a very long time to succeed. Not every writer can become the next J. K. Rowling within a year of writing their book. However, they can take this opportunity to work on a strategy earning 6 figures. Lincoln's senior editor writes, "Writers can start by picking a niche, staying proactive, and gradually improving in it. Seek client testimonials and feedback and target a particular audience to get optimum results."
Given the high market demands for writers from all niches and categories, a budding author or a business can only thrive with a foolproof marketing strategy. Lincoln Writes is a writing agency specializing in content marketing and ghostwriting services to help self-publishing book authors and business owners connect with their audience.
About Company
Lincoln Writes is a ghostwriting company providing writing, editing, publishing services. Besides working on content and copy-writing they also deliver fiction and non-fiction book writing services Furthermore, they also have expertise in book trailers, cover designs, and audio-books to give an all-in-one solution for the book publishing process.
