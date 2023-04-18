Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market Size Is Anticipated to Acquire $3.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR Of 11.5%

There were 2,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,059 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market By Deployment Mode (On-Premise And Cloud), By Solution (Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS), Image Exchange And Universal Viewer), By End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.8 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”
What are Enterprise Imaging Solutions? How big is the Enterprise Imaging Solutions Industry?
Report Overview:
The most common definition of enterprise imaging describes it as "a set of strategies, initiatives, and workflows implemented across a healthcare enterprise to consistently and optimally capture, index, manage, store, distribute, view, exchange, and analyze all clinical imaging and multimedia content to enhance the electronic health record."
In its most general form, corporate imaging refers to the practice of capturing and storing data in a single archive. Images captured with visible light sources, such as photographs, images captured with arthroscopes and endoscopes, images captured during fundal examinations, and any examination in which the data are displayed as an image as opposed to being displayed as text, a graph, or a diagram are all considered to be medical images. The comprehensive longitudinal medical record includes each one of these photographs as a component. The incorporation of photographs into the EMR/EHR lends credence to the concept that the electronic medical record (EMR) acts as a singular source of truth for information regarding the medical care provided to the patient.
Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market: Growth Dynamics
The prevalence of chronic diseases and the proportion of elderly people in the population are the two main factors driving the market's expansion.
The world's population is aging at an alarming rate as a direct consequence of government programs designed to hasten the longevity revolution. The proportion of elderly people in the populations of the vast majority of affluent countries is growing. The United Nations estimates that there were 703 million people aged 65 or over in the world in 2019, and that figure is expected to more than double to 1.5 billion by the year 2050. There has been a general rise in the incidence of chronic diseases all across the world, most noticeably in the fields of hypertension, diabetes, and respiratory problems. The market for business imaging solutions is expected to grow during the period covered by this analysis as a consequence of an aging population and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.
Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 1.4 billion
|Projected Market Size in 2030
|USD 3.8 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|11.5% CAGR
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Years
|2023-2030
|Key Market Players
|IBM Corporation, GE HealthCare, Change Healthcare, Hyland Software, Inc., Merative, Pure Storage, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Dicom Systems, Inc., Canon Medical Informatics, Inc, IMEXHS, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., PaxeraHealth, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Visage Imaging, Inc. among others.
|Key Segment
|By Deployment Mode, By Solution, By End-Use, And By Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
|Purchase Options
Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global enterprise imaging solutions industry is segmented based on the deployment mode, solution, end-use, and region.
Based on the deployment mode, The on-premise market is separate from the cloud industry in the worldwide market. Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the cloud segment will experience the fastest CAGR growth. A cloud-native solution, in contrast to more conventional IT solutions, typically makes heavy use of the automation tools that are built into its programme in order to run, support, and upgrade a large number of customer accounts from a single instance. According to the article published in Forbes, cloud-native solutions are beneficial since they help enable flexibility, interoperability, efficiency, and resiliency. As a result, it is anticipated that this will be a primary driver of market expansion during the course of the projection year. In addition, it is anticipated that the on-premises segment would lead the market during the course of the forecast. The enhanced level of data security is mostly responsible for the rise in this market sector. On-premises solutions are preferred by certain healthcare organizations because they do not want to take any chances with the transfer of sensitive patient data to a cloud-based system. In addition, they are able to add customization in accordance with their needs, which will, in turn, drive the expansion of the category over the course of the forecast period.
Based on the solution, The market can be broken down into four different categories: universal viewer, image exchange, vendor neutral archive (VNA), and picture archiving and communication system (PACS). During the time covered by the projections, it is anticipated that the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) segment will hold the largest share of the market. PACS provides a multitude of benefits, one of which is a significant reduction in the amount of time and physical hurdles that are normally connected with the retrieval, distribution, and presentation of images based on conventional film. PACS are widely used by medical practitioners because they allow for the digital storage of images, which eliminates the requirement that physical copies of the images be kept on file. As a result, it is anticipated that this advantage will fuel segmental growth throughout the course of the forecast year.
Based on the end-use, Hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and other types of facilities make up some segments of the corporate imaging solutions market worldwide. During the period covered by the projection, the diagnostic imaging centers are anticipated to accumulate the most revenue share. The expansion of this market segment may be attributed to a number of factors, including the growing popularity of diagnostic imaging, the rise in the number of patients undergoing imaging procedures, and the increased availability of cutting-edge technology in diagnostic facilities.
The global Enterprise Imaging Solutions market is segmented as follows:
By Deployment Mode
By Solution
By End-Use
Browse the full “Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market By Deployment Mode (On-Premise And Cloud), By Solution (Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS), Image Exchange And Universal Viewer), By End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/enterprise-imaging-solutions-market
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global Enterprise Imaging Solutions market include -
Key Insights from Primary Research:
Key questions answered in this report:
Key Offerings:
Regional Analysis:
During the time period covered by the forecast, it is anticipated that North America would have the majority share of the market.
During the time period covered by the research, it is anticipated that the market for enterprise imaging solutions will be led by North America. Research and development have seen an uptick as a direct result of the region's high level of expenditure on healthcare as well as the region's improved healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the market share of enterprise imaging solutions is expanding in this region as a consequence of rapid advancements in research and development, increasing investment by major market participants, and favourable laws from the government.
For example, the American Medical Association estimates that in 2021 the United States will have spent 2.7% more on health care, which will amount to a total of $4.3 trillion or $12,914 for each individual. In addition, market expansion is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the expanding elderly population in the region and the rising number of imaging procedures performed. As of the year 2019, the Administration on Ageing (AoA) estimates that there were 54.1 million persons aged 65 and over living in the United States. More than one in seven people in the United States, or 16% of the population, made up the population depicted. In comparison, the number of people under the age of 65 has increased by 3% while the population of people over 65 has increased by 14.4 million since 2009. This is a 36% growth in the elderly population.
Between the years 2009 and 2019, the number of people living in the United States who are between the ages of 45 and 64 (and who will reach 65 within the next 20 years) increased by 4%, going from 80.3 million to 83.3 million. The number of senior citizens living in the United States experienced a 34% growth, going from 55.7 million to 74.6 million. These facts lend support to the growth of the market throughout the course of the anticipated time due to the fact that an ageing population is more susceptible to numerous sorts of ailments, all of which necessitate the utilization of imaging solutions for the purpose of disease diagnosis.
Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that Asia and the Pacific would experience the largest CAGR growth. The prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and others is largely responsible for the region's expansion in recent years. According to the findings of the American College of Cardiology, the number of people passing away from cardiovascular diseases (CVD) across Asia has significantly increased. The Asia-Pacific area is responsible for approximately half of all deaths globally that are caused by cardiovascular disease. The growing incidence of chronic diseases in the region is a major factor in the expansion of the market for corporate imaging solutions and is a primary driver of the need for imaging solutions in the medical industry.
By Region
Recent Developments
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
