Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market Size Is Anticipated to Acquire $3.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR Of 11.5%

[199 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 3.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 11.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are IBM Corporation, GE HealthCare, Change Healthcare, Hyland Software, Inc., Merative, Pure Storage, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Dicom Systems, Inc., Canon Medical Informatics, Inc, IMEXHS, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., PaxeraHealth, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Visage Imaging, Inc. among others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market By Deployment Mode (On-Premise And Cloud), By Solution (Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS), Image Exchange And Universal Viewer), By End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.8 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Enterprise Imaging Solutions? How big is the Enterprise Imaging Solutions Industry?

Report Overview:

The most common definition of enterprise imaging describes it as "a set of strategies, initiatives, and workflows implemented across a healthcare enterprise to consistently and optimally capture, index, manage, store, distribute, view, exchange, and analyze all clinical imaging and multimedia content to enhance the electronic health record."

In its most general form, corporate imaging refers to the practice of capturing and storing data in a single archive. Images captured with visible light sources, such as photographs, images captured with arthroscopes and endoscopes, images captured during fundal examinations, and any examination in which the data are displayed as an image as opposed to being displayed as text, a graph, or a diagram are all considered to be medical images. The comprehensive longitudinal medical record includes each one of these photographs as a component. The incorporation of photographs into the EMR/EHR lends credence to the concept that the electronic medical record (EMR) acts as a singular source of truth for information regarding the medical care provided to the patient.

Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market: Growth Dynamics

The prevalence of chronic diseases and the proportion of elderly people in the population are the two main factors driving the market's expansion.

The world's population is aging at an alarming rate as a direct consequence of government programs designed to hasten the longevity revolution. The proportion of elderly people in the populations of the vast majority of affluent countries is growing. The United Nations estimates that there were 703 million people aged 65 or over in the world in 2019, and that figure is expected to more than double to 1.5 billion by the year 2050. There has been a general rise in the incidence of chronic diseases all across the world, most noticeably in the fields of hypertension, diabetes, and respiratory problems. The market for business imaging solutions is expected to grow during the period covered by this analysis as a consequence of an aging population and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.4 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.8 billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players IBM Corporation, GE HealthCare, Change Healthcare, Hyland Software, Inc., Merative, Pure Storage, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Dicom Systems, Inc., Canon Medical Informatics, Inc, IMEXHS, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., PaxeraHealth, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Visage Imaging, Inc. among others. Key Segment By Deployment Mode, By Solution, By End-Use, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global enterprise imaging solutions industry is segmented based on the deployment mode, solution, end-use, and region.

Based on the deployment mode, The on-premise market is separate from the cloud industry in the worldwide market. Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the cloud segment will experience the fastest CAGR growth. A cloud-native solution, in contrast to more conventional IT solutions, typically makes heavy use of the automation tools that are built into its programme in order to run, support, and upgrade a large number of customer accounts from a single instance. According to the article published in Forbes, cloud-native solutions are beneficial since they help enable flexibility, interoperability, efficiency, and resiliency. As a result, it is anticipated that this will be a primary driver of market expansion during the course of the projection year. In addition, it is anticipated that the on-premises segment would lead the market during the course of the forecast. The enhanced level of data security is mostly responsible for the rise in this market sector. On-premises solutions are preferred by certain healthcare organizations because they do not want to take any chances with the transfer of sensitive patient data to a cloud-based system. In addition, they are able to add customization in accordance with their needs, which will, in turn, drive the expansion of the category over the course of the forecast period.

Based on the solution, The market can be broken down into four different categories: universal viewer, image exchange, vendor neutral archive (VNA), and picture archiving and communication system (PACS). During the time covered by the projections, it is anticipated that the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) segment will hold the largest share of the market. PACS provides a multitude of benefits, one of which is a significant reduction in the amount of time and physical hurdles that are normally connected with the retrieval, distribution, and presentation of images based on conventional film. PACS are widely used by medical practitioners because they allow for the digital storage of images, which eliminates the requirement that physical copies of the images be kept on file. As a result, it is anticipated that this advantage will fuel segmental growth throughout the course of the forecast year.

Based on the end-use, Hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and other types of facilities make up some segments of the corporate imaging solutions market worldwide. During the period covered by the projection, the diagnostic imaging centers are anticipated to accumulate the most revenue share. The expansion of this market segment may be attributed to a number of factors, including the growing popularity of diagnostic imaging, the rise in the number of patients undergoing imaging procedures, and the increased availability of cutting-edge technology in diagnostic facilities.

The global Enterprise Imaging Solutions market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Solution

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)

Image Exchange

Universal Viewer

By End-Use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Enterprise Imaging Solutions market include -

IBM Corporation

GE HealthCare

Change Healthcare

Hyland Software Inc.

Merative

Pure Storage Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Dicom Systems Inc.

Canon Medical Informatics Inc

IMEXHS

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PaxeraHealth

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Visage Imaging Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Enterprise Imaging Solutions market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 11.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Enterprise Imaging Solutions market size was valued at around US$ 1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2030.

The growing usage of radiology imaging in the field of oncology, orthopedics, cardiology, women’s health, and many more is also one of the factors that are contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on the deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the solution, the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use, the diagnostic imaging centers are expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Enterprise Imaging Solutions industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Enterprise Imaging Solutions Industry?

What segments does the Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Deployment Mode, By Solution, By End-Use, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

During the time period covered by the forecast, it is anticipated that North America would have the majority share of the market.

During the time period covered by the research, it is anticipated that the market for enterprise imaging solutions will be led by North America. Research and development have seen an uptick as a direct result of the region's high level of expenditure on healthcare as well as the region's improved healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the market share of enterprise imaging solutions is expanding in this region as a consequence of rapid advancements in research and development, increasing investment by major market participants, and favourable laws from the government.

For example, the American Medical Association estimates that in 2021 the United States will have spent 2.7% more on health care, which will amount to a total of $4.3 trillion or $12,914 for each individual. In addition, market expansion is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the expanding elderly population in the region and the rising number of imaging procedures performed. As of the year 2019, the Administration on Ageing (AoA) estimates that there were 54.1 million persons aged 65 and over living in the United States. More than one in seven people in the United States, or 16% of the population, made up the population depicted. In comparison, the number of people under the age of 65 has increased by 3% while the population of people over 65 has increased by 14.4 million since 2009. This is a 36% growth in the elderly population.

Between the years 2009 and 2019, the number of people living in the United States who are between the ages of 45 and 64 (and who will reach 65 within the next 20 years) increased by 4%, going from 80.3 million to 83.3 million. The number of senior citizens living in the United States experienced a 34% growth, going from 55.7 million to 74.6 million. These facts lend support to the growth of the market throughout the course of the anticipated time due to the fact that an ageing population is more susceptible to numerous sorts of ailments, all of which necessitate the utilization of imaging solutions for the purpose of disease diagnosis.

Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that Asia and the Pacific would experience the largest CAGR growth. The prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and others is largely responsible for the region's expansion in recent years. According to the findings of the American College of Cardiology, the number of people passing away from cardiovascular diseases (CVD) across Asia has significantly increased. The Asia-Pacific area is responsible for approximately half of all deaths globally that are caused by cardiovascular disease. The growing incidence of chronic diseases in the region is a major factor in the expansion of the market for corporate imaging solutions and is a primary driver of the need for imaging solutions in the medical industry.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2022, at the HIMSS22 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, Royal Philips—a pioneer in health technology—announced its most recent developments in analytics and interoperability solutions. A fully integrated cloud-enabled health IT platform for meeting various workflow requirements across the imaging business is Philips HealthSuite Interoperability. To increase productivity and support greater efficacy at the point of care, Philips Enterprise Performance Analytics - Performance Bridge now offers operational insights and in-depth analytics to the cardiology department outside of radiology. Both developments are a part of Philips' portfolio of Data Management and Interoperability Solutions, a cohesive, scalable set of cutting-edge technology, analytics, and professional services intended to help healthcare providers constantly enhance performance.

In March 2022, at booth 3947 of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2022 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, which runs from March 15–March 18 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, will highlight its award-winning Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio. Synapse Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, and Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) are three cutting-edge solutions that Fujifilm showcased at HIMSS booth #3947. They were honored at the 2022 Best In KLAS® Show, which was hosted on March 14 and served as the official opening of HIMSS 2022.

In September 2022, one of the biggest image exchange networks of curated clinical and imaging data, Life Image, has been acquired by Intelerad Medical Systems, a supplier of enterprise imaging solutions. By combining two of the top image exchange providers in the market, Intelerad is demonstrating its dedication to assisting clinicians and patients in driving the imaging transformation away from siloed PACS towards interoperable image exchange.

In January 2023, Bayer acquired Blackford Analysis, a provider of artificial intelligence-based healthcare technology. By enabling the adoption and advantages of medical imaging AI, the company aims to "improve the lives of patients and populations." The acquisition will support this goal.

