Probe Gold Intersects up to 5.6 g/t over 19.0 metres in Expansion drilling and 2.4 g/t over 59.0 metres in Infill drilling at its Pascalis deposits, Novador Project, Val-d’Or, Quebec

Infill drilling intersected high-grade inside conceptual pit gold zones grading up to 2.4 g/t Au over 59.0 metres (including 5.1 g/t Au over 16.0 metres); 8.2 g/t Au over 10.9 metres and 1.5 g/t Au over 56.6 metres.

(including 5.1 g/t Au over 16.0 metres); 8.2 g/t Au over 10.9 metres and 1.5 g/t Au over 56.6 metres. Near-surface expansion drilling returned significant intercepts grading up to 5.6 g/t Au over 19.0 metres (including 96.8 g/t Au over 1.0 metre); 1.8 g/t Au over 33.0 metres and 19.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres.

(including 96.8 g/t Au over 1.0 metre); 1.8 g/t Au over 33.0 metres and 19.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. All of these results will be included in the upcoming resource updates on the Pascalis and Courvan trend deposits expected in the coming months.

Over 36,000 metres of drilling completed in the 2023 program at Novador – additional 17,000 metres to be completed this year. Four drills are active including three at Monique and one on regional exploration.

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide the last set of results from the 2022 Pascalis Gold Trend resource drill program on its 100%-owned Novador property (the “Property”) located near Val-d’Or, Quebec. Results from one hundred and eleven (111) drill holes, totalling 18,100 metres, have been successful in confirming continuity of gold zones, through infill drilling, as well as expanding near-surface gold mineralization at the Pascalis gold trend deposits within the conceptual pits defined by the 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”). An updated MRE is currently being calculated and will include the new results released today. Significant new drill results are presented below.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states “Our Infill and Expansion drilling programs are returning exceptional results, in both grade and thickness, and are achieving two goals, unlocking value through continued growth of our gold resources; and improving the resource's classification to Measured & Indicated categories, which will allow us to advance our economic studies and development plans. In addition, the value created by today’s expansion results is magnified by the fact that the growth is occurring within the confines of the 2021 conceptual pits, which means we are converting what was waste into possible ore, and potentially reducing the strip ratios, and thus overall mining costs, in these areas. In terms of what we want to achieve out of our drilling programs, Novador continues to exceed our expectations and we will be pushing hard on all fronts to maintain this momentum.”

Of the one hundred and eleven (111) holes drilled to identify or confirm near-surface mineralization, one hundred (100) returned gold intercepts over 0.4 g/t Au, which is above the cut-off grade used in the 2021 pit-constrained resource estimate (Figure 1). Infill drilling at Beliveau, South and North deposits returned significant results, as expected. The most significant expansion drilling results were found in the northeastern extension of the North deposit near surface where new high grade gold mineralization has been intersected at the contact of a north-northwest dyke with volcanics.

The geology and geometry of the mineralization intersected by holes PC-22-790 to 900 are similar to those intersected previously along the Pascalis Gold Trend and consist of shallow dipping tension vein networks closely associated with sub-vertical east-west deformation zones and north-northwest dykes.

Selected drill results from holes PC-22-790 to 900 at the Pascalis Area drilling program are, as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone / Resource PC-22-790 414.0 418.0 4.0 2.6 Beliveau / Infill PC-22-791 139.0 151.0 12.0 1.1 Beliveau / Infill PC-22-792 60.5 73.0 12.5 0.9 North / Infill PC-22-792 114.6 150.3 35.7 0.5 North / Infill PC-22-795 110.5 115.5 5.0 3.3 Beliveau / Infill PC-22-795 169.0 170.5 1.5 6.2 Beliveau / Infill PC-22-797 65.5 71.0 5.5 2.0 North / Infill PC-22-797 122.2 130.2 8.0 1.7 North / Infill PC-22-799 107.3 108.3 1.0 12.3 Beliveau / Infill PC-22-802 10.0 25.0 15.0 1.7 North / Infill PC-22-802 39.0 48.0 9.0 3.8 North / Infill PC-22-802 97.5 105.0 7.5 1.4 North / Infill PC-22-804 25.3 26.3 1.0 23.0 North / Expansion PC-22-805 118.5 119.5 1.0 10.7 Beliveau / Expansion PC-22-807 22.0 81.0 59.0 2.4 North / Infill Including 45.5 61.5 16.0 5.1 North / Infill PC-22-812 38.0 57.0 19.0 5.6 North / Expansion Including 53.2 54.2 1.0 96.8 North / Expansion PC-22-812 108.5 119.4 10.9 8.2 North / Infill Including 115.9 116.9 1.0 84.0 North / Infill PC-22-813 80.8 104.3 23.5 1.1 North / Infill PC-22-814 126.0 137.0 11.0 1.1 Beliveau / Expansion PC-22-817 32.5 38.5 6.0 3.2 Beliveau / Infill PC-22-818 100.0 104.0 4.0 3.6 North / Infill PC-22-821 16.4 73.0 56.6 1.5 North / Infill Including 41.0 42.9 1.9 16.0 North / Expansion PC-22-822 7.0 15.0 8.0 4.2 Beliveau / Infill PC-22-824 202.5 212.5 10.0 2.2 North / Expansion PC-22-828 134.0 136.0 2.0 19.0 Beliveau / Expansion PC-22-830 96.0 126.5 30.5 1.1 North / Infill PC-22-831 103.3 105.2 1.9 19.5 Beliveau / Infill Including 104.2 105.2 1.0 36.4 Beliveau / Infill PC-22-833 84.5 93.0 8.5 4.1 North / Expansion Including 91.0 92.0 1.0 26.9 North / Expansion PC-22-835 93.5 103.0 9.5 6.3 Beliveau / Infill Including 100.5 101.5 1.0 50.4 Beliveau / Infill PC-22-850 42.5 51.0 8.5 1.2 South / Expansion PC-22-853 27.0 47.0 20.0 2.0 North / Infill PC-22-858 12.0 14.0 2.0 8.8 South / Expansion PC-22-858 61.0 63.0 2.0 6.7 South / Infill PC-22-859 231.0 245.5 14.5 1.5 South / Expansion PC-22-862 83.0 97.0 14.0 1.1 South / Expansion PC-22-864 129.0 163.3 34.3 0.7 South / Infill PC-22-864 176.1 191.0 14.9 1.4 South / Expansion PC-22-869 151.0 156.0 5.0 2.8 Beliveau / Infill PC-22-871 1.8 24.8 23.0 0.7 South / Expansion PC-22-872 33.0 34.5 1.5 11.9 Beliveau / Infill PC-22-879 69.8 116.1 46.3 0.5 South / Infill PC-22-881 68.1 87.0 18.9 1.0 South / Expansion PC-22-883 110.0 125.0 15.0 1.4 South / Expansion PC-22-885 93.1 95.1 2.0 21.7 South / Infill Including 93.1 94.1 1.0 42.8 South / Infill PC-22-887 25.0 32.0 5.0 8.1 South / Expansion Including 29.0 30.0 1.0 36.0 South / Expansion PC-22-887 25.0 58.3 33.3 1.8 South / Expansion PC-22-890 150.5 159.9 9.4 3.0 South / Infill PC-22-890 190.0 219.5 29.5 0.4 South / Expansion PC-22-892 27.5 34.0 6.5 1.7 South / Expansion PC-22-893 91.0 92.0 1.0 10.2 South / Infill PC-22-893 136.4 152.6 16.2 1.8 South / Infill

(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and cut to 100 g/t Au when needed. True width is estimated between 65 to 95 % of core length. Only grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t Au * m is reported.

Figure 1: Surface Map – Pascalis Gold Trend new drilling results

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cb1e1d8-3729-4e3c-b972-aca638dff3f6

About Probe’s Novador Project

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the highly prospective Val-d’Or East area in the province of Quebec with a district-scale land package of 446 square kilometers that represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d’Or mining camp. The Novador project is a sub-set of properties totaling 175 square kilometers hosting three past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussière Mine and Monique Mine) and falls along three regional mine trends. Novador is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

Novador project includes gold resources totaling 2,038,900 ounces Indicated and 357,200 ounces Inferred for Monique and 1,128,100 ounces Indicated (historical, from the 2021 resources estimate) and 1,638,200 Inferred ounces (historical, from the 2021 resources estimate) for other deposits, including Pascalis and Courvan (see press release dated January 17, 2023).

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared, and approved by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P.Geo, Executive Vice President, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assayed with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project, Québec. The Company is well-funded and controls a large land package of approximately 1,500-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec. The Company was formed as a result of the $526M sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

