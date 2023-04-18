Permeate Market is expected to rise to US$ 1,705.8 Million by 2033 due to increased awareness amongst many about Health & Wellness | Get recent data analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to FMI, Permeates Sales in the United States are expected to capture a 4.7% CAGR over the assessment period, with the Market Accounting for 37.0% of the Global Market Share in 2023. China is predicted to Gain an edge over the Market, with sales increasing at a 6.7% CAGR

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global permeate market is projected to be worth US$ 885.3 million by 2023 and is expected to grow to US$ 1,705.9 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



Permeate has potential uses as a nutrient-rich ingredient in animal feed, biodegradable plastics, and renewable energy sources. However, the market faces challenges such as increased regulation and competition from other sweeteners.

The whey permeate segment is expected to acquire 63% of the market share due to its cost-effectiveness, flavor-enhancing abilities, and nutritional properties.

Milk permeate is projected to gain a 37% market share by 2033 due to its functional qualities that can enhance the texture and stability of food and beverage products.

The animal feed segment is expected to account for almost 75% of the total market share in 2022 due to the palatability and taste-enhancing properties of permeate in animal feed.

The United States is expected to account for 37% of the global market share in 2023 due to increased consumer awareness of protein requirements and the presence of a thriving food and beverage sector.

China is projected to gain an edge over the market due to increased production and consumption of meat and dairy products, while Germany is expected to capture 7% of the market share in 2033 due to its position as one of Europe's top dairy producers. Overall, permeate is an attractive ingredient for food and beverage manufacturers due to its affordability, functional properties, and sustainability.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the worldwide permeate market are spending on research and development to broaden their product portfolios and cater to a larger consumer pool. Aside from that, firms are investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations in order to get a competitive advantage in the industry.

Latest Developments/Key Companies Profile

Arla Foods components: A leading global provider of whey protein components, this Danish company has been investing substantially in permeate as a value-added ingredient for the food sector.

Arla introduced a new line of high-quality permeate powders under the Nutrilac brand in 2019. These powders are made from fresh, sweet whey and have a neutral flavor, making them excellent for a variety of applications such as bakery, dairy, and confectionery items.

Milk Specialties Global: This US-based company is a prominent manufacturer of high-quality dairy ingredients and has recently focused on increasing it’s permeate business. In 2019, Milk Specialties Global announced the introduction of a new line of permeate products for use in animal feed and pet food applications.

Lactalis Ingredients, based in France, will debut a new whey drying tower at its Verdun facility in December 2021. The new plant has a 30,000-tonne production capacity, allowing the company to grow into new markets.

Valio: This Finnish dairy company is a top producer of lactose-free dairy products and has been focusing on developing new food-industry applications for permeate.

Valio announced the release of a new line of permeate powders in 2020, which are intended to be used as a natural and sustainable sweetener in food and beverage goods. In addition, the company has been developing new processing technologies to increase the quality and usefulness of its permeate products.

Key Segments Covered in the Market Report

Product Type:

Whey Permeate

Milk Permeate

Applications:

Food and Beverage Industry Dairy Products Bakery Products Soup and Sauces Meat Products Beverages

Animal Feed Industry



By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Permeate Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

