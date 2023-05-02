Best-Selling Auto Parts: Top Parts and Categories at Truck&Gear
An analysis of customers preferences for automotive parts and accessories across performance and replacement categories through the sales and search statisticsCANDLER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Truck&Gear reports on the most popular automotive parts and accessories, offering a list of bestsellers compiled based on its sales statistics, customers’ search requests, and the analysis of the most popular e-commerce platforms.
Quick overview:
Best-selling replacement parts
1. Brake pads and rotors
2. Light bulbs
3. Wiper blades
4. Engine oil and different fluids
5. Bumper covers
6. Spark plugs, ignition coils
Best-selling performance parts
1. Air filters and intake systems
2. Headlights and taillights
3. Mufflers and cat-back systems
4. Brake pads and rotors
5. Tires
6. Car organizers
Best-selling auto parts across replacement and performance categories:
Brakes
Although replacement brake parts and components rate high, customers choose performance brake pads and rotors to replace worn-out stock brake components, which describes how seriously customers consider their safety.
Bumpers and bumper covers
The study says that customers prefer lightweight plastic bumper covers over other types. However, when it comes to off-road applications, reinforced stainless steel bumpers are on top.
Car organizers
While seat-back organizers and other interior car organizers are in high sales and are popular among commercial and private drivers, customers are more likely to buy trunk organizers and toolboxes.
Headlights and taillights
Customers consider LED aftermarket lights the best alternative to factory halogen headlights and taillights. The second best-selling products are LED conversion kits and LED bulbs.
Tires
Seven of ten customers choose regular passenger tires for their vehicles. Specialty tires, such as high-performance, off-road, performance tires, etc., take less than 40% of the overall sales.
A few words about Truck and Gear
Truck and Gear is a reputed online store offering a vast selection of high-quality replacement and aftermarket parts for cars, trucks, and SUVs. The company is committed to providing excellent customer service that exceeds customers’ expectations.
Summary:
Overall, an average customer is unwilling to spend the extra dollar for expensive high-performance and custom parts. However, when it comes to vehicle safety features like brakes or lighting, the customer gives preference to performance aftermarket products.
