Airborne LiDAR Market Size worth $16.8 billion by 2027 - Report by Emergen Research

Airborne LiDAR Market Trends – The rise in the adoption of Airborne LiDAR in the defense industry.

Airborne LiDAR Market Size – USD 405.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 16.5%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Airborne LiDAR Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,291.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the increasing demand for remote scouting and geo exploration operations, the airborne LiDAR market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast timeframe. In different fields, such as geographic measurements and corridor mapping, the growing demand for 3D imaging is expected to further fuel market growth.

However, it is expected that technological challenges in gathering, distributing, and managing the quality of real-time data would impede market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology has emerged as a revolutionary tool in the field of geospatial data acquisition. Using laser sensors mounted on aircraft or drones, airborne LiDAR systems can accurately capture detailed and precise three-dimensional (3D) data of the Earth's surface and its features, including terrain, vegetation, buildings, and infrastructure. This technology has rapidly gained popularity in various industries such as forestry, urban planning, transportation, archaeology, and disaster management, among others, due to its ability to generate high-resolution and accurate geospatial data with remarkable efficiency.

The target audience of the global airborne LiDAR market report may vary depending on the specific purpose and scope of the report. However, typically, the following stakeholders may find the report valuable:

Companies operating in the airborne LiDAR market: This includes LiDAR sensor manufacturers, LiDAR data processing software providers, LiDAR service providers, and other companies involved in the development, production, distribution, and use of airborne LiDAR technology.

The report can provide insights into the potential applications of airborne LiDAR, its benefits, and challenges, which can inform policy decisions and regulatory frameworks.

Geospatial and surveying professionals: Geospatial and surveying professionals, including surveyors, geomatics engineers, cartographers, and GIS specialists, may find the report helpful for understanding the latest trends and advancements in airborne LiDAR technology.

Investors and financial institutions: Investors and financial institutions interested in the geospatial industry, technology providers, and related markets may find the report valuable for assessing the market potential and investment opportunities in the airborne LiDAR market.

Research and academia: Researchers, academicians, and educational institutions involved in the fields of geomatics, remote sensing, geospatial data science, and related disciplines may find the report useful for understanding the market dynamics and advancements in airborne LiDAR technology.

Key Highlights presented in the report:

In March 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. acquired Endeavor Robotic Holdings, Inc. With the incorporation of Endeavor, FLIR became the largest supplier of unmanned aerial (UAVs) and terrain applications to meet the needs of warfighters, as well as public security.

Due to the advantages of high frequency, improved monitoring coupled with low power laser, better resolution, cost-effective data management, and improved laser integration (Neat-infra-red), the topographic segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

In the forecast timeframe, the fixed-wing aircraft are accounted for the largest market. Fixed-wing aircraft include non-moving wings that are controlled by a propeller or piston. This is quite frequently used for extended travel times.

Over the forecast period, the laser segment is expected to hold the largest market. The segmental development is stimulated by this component's benefits, like greater reliability and performance in terms of standard and 3D imaging.

During the forecast period, the corridor mapping segment is expected to dominate the market because this is the only application that provides the vegetation's true distance in almost real-time.

Due to Airborne LiDAR systems' extensive use in spacecraft and fighter jets for advanced protection and 3D imaging, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe.

The collective use of LiDAR systems in mapping and scanning solutions is driving the growth of the North American airborne LiDAR market, and this region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast timeframe.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Outlook:

Apart from these key players, there are several other companies operating in the airborne LiDAR market, offering a wide range of LiDAR sensors, data processing software, and services. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on technological advancements, product differentiation, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions are common strategies adopted by key players to expand their market presence and customer base.

Companies profiled in the global Smart Water Management market:

Leica Geosystems, Saab AB, FLIR Systems, Inc., Teledyne Technologies International Corp, Faro Technologies, Inc.,, Lasermap Inc., Merrick & Company, Inc., Xactsense Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Firmatek, L.L.C.

Market Overview:

The airborne LiDAR market is a rapidly growing market that is witnessing significant demand from various industries and applications. LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a remote sensing technology that uses lasers to measure distances and create precise three-dimensional (3D) maps of the Earth's surface. In the airborne LiDAR market, LiDAR sensors are mounted on aircraft or drones, and they emit laser pulses that bounce back after hitting objects on the ground. By measuring the time taken for the laser pulses to return, the LiDAR sensor can calculate the distance to the objects with high accuracy, enabling the creation of detailed and accurate 3D point clouds.

Additional information offered by the report:

As per the airborne LiDAR market research report, several trends and opportunities are shaping the market's growth. One of the significant trends is the integration of LiDAR with other technologies such as GPS, GIS, and photogrammetry.

The integration of LiDAR data with other geospatial datasets allows for a more comprehensive and accurate analysis of the Earth's surface and its features. This integrated approach has found applications in various fields, including precision agriculture, flood modeling, and urban planning, among others.

Another opportunity in the airborne LiDAR market is the development of advanced LiDAR sensors and systems. LiDAR technology is continuously evolving, with advancements in sensor technology, data processing algorithms, and data visualization techniques.

The airborne LiDAR market is also witnessing increased demand from emerging applications such as autonomous vehicles and smart cities. LiDAR is a critical technology for autonomous vehicles, enabling precise mapping and navigation in real-time.

Geographically, the airborne LiDAR market is witnessing significant growth in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America holds a significant share of the market due to the presence of major LiDAR solution providers and early adoption of LiDAR technology in various industries.

Airborne LiDAR Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Bathymetric

Topographic

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UAVs

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cameras

Lasers

Micro-electromechanical Systems

Inertial Navigation Systems

GPS/GNSS

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

