Tolentino seeks creation of Special Prosecution Task Force for Negros Oriental

MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino is seeking for the creation of a Special Prosecution Task Force Negros Oriental, amidst the current state of the peace and order in the said province.

Tolentino made the remarks during the continuation of the Senate's Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs inquiry in connection with the assassination of former Governor Roel Degamo as well as other unresolved crimes within Negros Oriental.

"I move that a Special Task Force Negros Oriental Prosecution Team be created upon the request of this committee, specifically to handle all cases brought before this committee... specifically all cases prior to the assassination of Governor Degamo, including the case of Governor Degamo, Mr. Chairman. I so move, Mr. Chairman," said Tolentino during the continuation of the Senate investigation on Tuesday.

Tolentino, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights suggested that a task force, consisting of three special prosecutors, should be appointed to hasten the progress of violence-related cases pending before various trial courts in the said province.

"Mag create kayo ng Special Prosecution Task Force Negros Oriental para yung tatlong tao na iyon lang yung mag handle nung 20 folders na sinasabi natin kanina para mapadali hindi na sila papunta punta pa sa iba, maguguluhan, and then that special task force will just update this committee on the ongoing developments. Puwede ho kaya iyon?" Tolentino asked Justice Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes Andres.

Andres heeded to Tolentino's suggestion, as the Department of Justice in the past "have done that in several instances, to avoid miscarriage of justice and where there is some tension or pressure in the area where the preliminary investigation is being conducted."