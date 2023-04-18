Government issues decree on Personal Data Protection

VIETNAM, April 18 -

HÀ NỘI – On April 17, the Government released a new Decree on Personal Data Protection, outlining measures and conditions to safeguard personal data.

Effective July 1, 2023, the decree stipulates that protecting personal data falls on organisations and individuals involved in processing such data.

These entities must implement management and technical measures to ensure compliance. State management agencies are also tasked with implementing measures under the decree and related laws and regulations.

Additionally, State agencies are responsible for investigating and prosecuting any personal data protection breaches.

The decree also outlines the necessity for other measures as stipulated by law.

They must be applied from the beginning and throughout the process of handling personal data.

The Department of Cyber Security and Hi-tech Crime Prevention of the Ministry of Public Security is the specialised agency for the work, tasked with assisting the ministry in implementing State management on the protection of personal data.

The national portal on personal data protection provides information on policies of the Party and laws of the State on personal data protection; disseminates policies and laws on personal data protection; updates and receives related information and data through the internet; and provides information on the assessment of personal data protection activities of relevant agencies, organisations and individuals.

In addition, it also receives notifications of violations of regulations on personal data protection, issues warnings about risks and actions of infringing personal data as prescribed by law, and performs other activities following relevant regulations.

The decree specifies that agencies, organisations, and individuals are responsible for disseminating knowledge skills, raising public awareness of personal data protection, and ensuring material facilities and conditions for the specialised agency in implementing its tasks.

The Ministry of Public Security is assigned to develop specific programmes and plans to develop workforces specialising in the work. VNS