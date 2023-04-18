SunHydrogen Achieves Key Photovoltage Milestone in Its Path to Delivering the Market’s Most Affordable Green Hydrogen Solution

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, CA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced it has achieved a key photovoltage milestone that it believes will position the Company’s technology as one of the most cost-effective green hydrogen production methods available.

The SunHydrogen panel is currently the only self-contained nanoparticle-based hydrogen generation device of its kind that utilizes the sun’s energy to split water molecules into high-purity green hydrogen and oxygen. Since the unveiling of SunHydrogen’s largest prototype model to-date , the Company continues to make significant strides in the development of its nanoparticle-based semiconductor units.

SunHydrogen’s single-junction semiconductor units can now generate an open circuit photovoltage of over 0.9 volts, and when combined as two junctions, they can reliably generate over 1.8 volts. Additionally, with a single junction, they have attained photocurrent densities as high as 13.2 milliamps per square centimeter per substrate. The above results have been achieved at a scale of 25 cm² per substrate, the same scale as the substrates used in the Company’s most recent 1.5 sq. ft. prototype panel.

“Our recent accomplishments are highly significant as they confirm that we have consistently reached the required operating voltages necessary to run hydrogen generators solely using the sun’s energy,” said SunHydrogen’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Syed Mubeen. “This progress brings us closer to achieving commercially viable solar-to-hydrogen efficiency targets. However, to attain this goal, we would require a second junction unit capable of producing photocurrent densities similar to or higher than our first junction, which we are currently working toward.”

Achieving photovoltages over 1.5 volts using inexpensive semiconductors is a feat that has long eluded the industry. While commercially available high-voltage tandem solar cells are expensive and require very high solar concentration systems, SunHydrogen’s approach uses only inexpensive semiconducting material and does not require high solar concentrators, substantially reducing manufacturing and operational complexity and cost.

“Our recent success is further confirmation that we are on the right track toward achieving our overarching goal of delivering the most affordable green hydrogen solution,” said SunHydrogen’s CEO Tim Young. “Our team is currently pursuing multiple approaches to further bolster our operational photocurrent densities, maximizing solar-to-hydrogen efficiency and moving us one step closer to bringing our vision to fruition.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to make, store and use green hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $12 trillion by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost green hydrogen. Similar to solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce green hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free vehicles, ships, data centers, aircrafts and more. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com .



Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained herein are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.