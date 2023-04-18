Submit Release
Equinor ASA: Notice of annual general meeting 10 May 2023

/EIN News/ -- The annual general meeting of Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) will be held 10 May 2023 at 15:00 CEST.

The annual general meeting will be held in Equinor Business Center, Forusbeen 50, 4035 Stavanger for those attending in person and via Lumi AGM for those attending digitally. Voting will be carried out electronically via Lumi AGM both for shareholders attending in person and attending digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or give proxy.

Please see detailed information under "Participation" in the notice of the annual general meeting, which is attached hereto. Further information is also to be found on http://www.equinor.com/agm.

Investor contact: Erik Gonder, + 47 99562611 or email to ergon@equinor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

