Biosensors Market Share & Size Worth USD 50.7 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Rapid development and innovation in nanotechnology-based nano biosensors.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biosensors Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses. The report studies the historical data of the Biosensors market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Biosensors industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Biosensors market.

The global biosensors market size was USD 25.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing application of biosensors in agriculture and healthcare sectors and emergence of nanotechnology-based biosensors are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, rising prevalence of chronic disease such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and others globally and growing acceptance of biosensors by diabetics for glucose monitoring are factors contributing to revenue growth of the market.

Significant advancements in biosensor technology have eased the process of blood glucose level monitoring in patients, especially in older adults, which has helped in the management of diabetes mellitus. Other benefits of biosensors include Point of Care (POC) glucose testing and non-invasive glucose monitoring systems among others, which are expected to boost growth of the market during the forecast period. Biosensors are also being used in maternity and fertility testing, and Biosensor-based In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) devices are fast becoming excellent alternative tools due to the various advantages this offers. This approach offers a major advantage over conventional detection systems in medicines for an early diagnosis, enables proper screening of targeted population, and also for assessing the efficiency of a specific therapy.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Wearable segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Wearable biosensors are increasingly being used to monitor patients and health and wellness and have major potential to change health monitoring and concepts of traditional medical diagnostics. Advancements in wearable biosensors can result in a shift from centralized hospital-based care systems to home-based personal medicine, which also reduce diagnosis time and healthcare costs, as well as enhance convenience for patients.

Home diagnostics segment revenue is expected to lead in terms of revenue share contribution to the global biosensors market over the forecast period owing to increasing developments in new diagnostic devices and concepts in the healthcare sector. Home-based medical devices are convenient to use and an ideal option for older adults as these enable provision of personalized care and do not require patients to make frequent hospital trips.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing demand for biosensors in agriculture and healthcare sectors are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases and expanding elderly population with need for diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of age-related diseases and conditions expanding patient pool for treatment of other conditions are key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Top competitors of the Biosensors Market profiled in the report include:

Abbott launched FreeStyle Libre 2, which is a next-generation, sensor-based glucose monitoring technology used for patients suffering from diabetes. It received approval from Health Canada and is suitable for adults and children above 4 years of age.

Regional Landscape section of the Biosensors report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Biosensors market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Biosensors market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Biosensors market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global biosensors market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Wearable Biosensors

Non-wearable Biosensors

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Electrochemical Biosensors

Optical Biosensors

Piezoelectric Biosensors

Thermal Biosensors

Nanomechanical Biosensors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Healthcare

Agriculture

Bioreactor

Food Toxicity

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Point of Care (POC)

Home Diagnostics

Research Labs

Environmental Monitoring

Food & Beverages

Biodefense

Others

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Overview of the Biosensors Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Biosensors industry

