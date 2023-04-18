London's Thirsty: The capital’s drinking water deserts revealed

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There were three times more water fountains in Ancient Rome than London local government provides today, new research has revealed.
Social impact brand Ocean Bottle today reveals the number of free water fountains and refill stations provided by councils and the Mayor of London stands at only 471 compared to 1423 in Ancient Rome.
The figures also demonstrate that affluent Western borough councils together provide nearly twice as many free drinking water spots for residents than the more deprived boroughs in the East.
Ocean Bottle made Freedom of Information requests to all 32 London Borough councils on the status of their public drinking fountains. The responses exposed a divided city as key areas of the capital were shown to be ‘water deserts’ with no public access to free, clean drinking water.
Central London has a wildly varying number of drinking water fountains by Borough with Camden having 21 and the City of London having 15, and the City of Westminster – home to the UK’s Parliament and an array of tourist attractions – providing only 13.
London has historically had an East to West divide, with the East historically having higher levels of poverty and inequality. Today, many of these inequalities still exist, with Tower Hamlets in the East End having the worst child poverty rate in the UK.
The Borough provides only 13 free drinking water fountains for its residents, with the Mayor of London & Thames Water operating a further 5.
Air pollution is another factor in this East/West divide, with a study from Spatial Economics Research Centre finding that prevailing winds are westerlies, which means they blow to the east, carrying smoke and odours with them.
All councils responded except for Haringey. Ocean Bottle has also released a ‘desert map' of London ranking the councils in order of how many water fountains each provides.
According to campaigners, this dearth of water fountains is pushing consumers to buy single-use plastic water bottles when out and about, as they are often unable to find somewhere to fill their water bottles. This in turn is fuelling a plastic pollution crisis.
According to the London Assembly, the average adult in the capital purchases more than three plastic water bottles every week, accumulating to 175 bottles every year per person. Many of these are littered or condemned to landfill.
Initiatives around the capital have already begun to address this issue. Heritage of London Trust has launched a campaign to restore Victorian drinking water fountains, and Thames Water has partnered with the Mayor of London to install new ‘refill stations’ across the capital.
Will Pearson, Co-Founder of Ocean Bottle, said: “Ancient Rome was just 3000 acres. Modern Greater London is more than ten times as large geographically with eight times as many inhabitants.
“Yet somehow, in modern Britain, Londoners have less access to water today than their Roman counterparts did 2000 years ago.
“We take it for granted that many of us are forced to buy plastic water bottles, and it is just a scandal that the most affluent areas have more access to this basic right – water in public places – than poorer parts of the capital.”
Sian Sutherland, Co-Founder of A Plastic Planet added:
“As we approach Summer 2023, it is shocking to realise how little progress has been made with water fountains throughout London. Most people already own a refillable water bottle, hoping to reduce the billions of single-use plastic bottles, but are frustrated at the lack of refill stations. Yet again, we see inequality with most refill points in the richer areas, forcing the purchase of the biggest marketing con of the 20th century, water bottled in toxic plastic. It’s time for London to up our game.'
Caroline Pidgeon MBE AM, Deputy Chair of the London Assembly’s Transport Committee, said:
“This FOI data exposes a dire lack of water fountains across London. Water fountains should be as common as post boxes in London, so there is always somewhere to fill up within 500 yards or so.
“It is small wonder Londoners are buying, on average, three bottles of water a week in disposable bottles when there is currently only one public water fountain per nearly 20,000 Londoners. This must be sorted out before the height of summer. A good place to start would be more fountains at stations and key bus interchanges.”
Ocean Bottle, producers of reusable water bottles, fund waste plastic collection for every bottle sold, equivalent 1,000 plastic bottles in weight. The company has so far funded the collection of over 9,155,663 kgs of ocean-bound plastic.
Bars and pubs are legally obliged to provide free tap water, even to non-paying customers, but recent polling on behalf of Ocean Bottle found that more than half (53 percent) of Londoners are embarrassed to ask businesses for free water bottle refills.
