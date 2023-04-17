Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,022 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 573 Printer's Number 586

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 586

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

573

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, FONTANA, KEARNEY,

SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, HUGHES, COSTA, BARTOLOTTA, COLLETT,

KANE, STREET AND SAVAL, APRIL 17, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 17, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 61

(Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in sentencing, providing for alternative sentencing

for primary caretakers and further providing for contents of

presentence report; and, in medical services, establishing

the Maternity Medical Services Program; and making editorial

changes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 9722.1. Alternative sentencing for primary caretakers.

(a) Sentencing.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law

and except as otherwise provided under this section, immediately

after the conviction of a person for a nonviolent offense and

before sentencing, the court shall determine if the person

convicted is a primary caretaker of a dependent child. If the

court determines that the person convicted of a nonviolent

offense is a primary caretaker of a dependent child, the court

shall impose an individually assessed sentence without

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

You just read:

Senate Bill 573 Printer's Number 586

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more