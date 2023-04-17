Senate Bill 573 Printer's Number 586

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 586

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

573

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, FONTANA, KEARNEY,

SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, HUGHES, COSTA, BARTOLOTTA, COLLETT,

KANE, STREET AND SAVAL, APRIL 17, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 17, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 61

(Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in sentencing, providing for alternative sentencing

for primary caretakers and further providing for contents of

presentence report; and, in medical services, establishing

the Maternity Medical Services Program; and making editorial

changes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 9722.1. Alternative sentencing for primary caretakers.

(a) Sentencing.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law

and except as otherwise provided under this section, immediately

after the conviction of a person for a nonviolent offense and

before sentencing, the court shall determine if the person

convicted is a primary caretaker of a dependent child. If the

court determines that the person convicted of a nonviolent

offense is a primary caretaker of a dependent child, the court

shall impose an individually assessed sentence without

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20