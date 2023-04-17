Senate Bill 573 Printer's Number 586

There were 2,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,022 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 586
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
573
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, FONTANA, KEARNEY,
SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, HUGHES, COSTA, BARTOLOTTA, COLLETT,
KANE, STREET AND SAVAL, APRIL 17, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 17, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 61
(Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in sentencing, providing for alternative sentencing
for primary caretakers and further providing for contents of
presentence report; and, in medical services, establishing
the Maternity Medical Services Program; and making editorial
changes.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 9722.1. Alternative sentencing for primary caretakers.
(a) Sentencing.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law
and except as otherwise provided under this section, immediately
after the conviction of a person for a nonviolent offense and
before sentencing, the court shall determine if the person
convicted is a primary caretaker of a dependent child. If the
court determines that the person convicted of a nonviolent
offense is a primary caretaker of a dependent child, the court
shall impose an individually assessed sentence without
