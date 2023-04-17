Submit Release
Senate Bill 574 Printer's Number 587

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - (1) The court may order a change of name for a person

convicted of a felony[, subject to provisions of paragraph

(2),] if:

(i) [at least two calendar years have elapsed from

the date of completion of a person's sentence and that

person] the person has completed the person's sentence

and is not subject to the probation or parole

jurisdiction of any court, county probation agency or the

Pennsylvania [Board of Probation and] Parole Board; or

(ii) the person has been pardoned.

[(2) The court may not order a change of name for a

person convicted of murder, voluntary manslaughter, rape,

involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual

assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, robbery

as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3701(a)(1)(i) (relating to

robbery), aggravated assault as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. §

2702(a)(1) or (2) (relating to aggravated assault), arson as

defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3301(a) (relating to arson and

related offenses), kidnapping or robbery of a motor vehicle

or criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal

solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above or an

equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in

effect at the time of the commission of that offense or an

equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.]

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20230SB0574PN0587 - 2 -

