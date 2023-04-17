Senate Resolution 84 Printer's Number 591

There were 2,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,962 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 591
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
84
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, YAW, CAPPELLETTI, BROOKS, KEARNEY, ARGALL,
STEFANO, HUGHES, MARTIN, HUTCHINSON, COMITTA, SCHWANK,
BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, LAUGHLIN AND DUSH, APRIL 17, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 17, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of April 23 through 29, 2023, as
"Conservation District Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Conservation districts are local units of government
established under State law to carry out natural resource
management programs; and
WHEREAS, Conservation districts work with landowners and
local governments to help them manage and protect land and water
resources on private and public lands; and
WHEREAS, Conservation districts were created in this
Commonwealth in 1945 in response to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s
to improve soil and water conservation; and
WHEREAS, Each county has a conservation district, except for
Philadelphia; and
WHEREAS, Local municipalities rely on conservation district
staff to plan development in a way that conserves and protects
the local environment; and
WHEREAS, Conservation districts also work with many partners,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17