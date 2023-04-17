Senate Resolution 85 Printer's Number 594

There were 2,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,028 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 594
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
85
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, HUGHES, KANE, KEARNEY, FONTANA, SCHWANK,
STREET, COSTA, MILLER AND CAPPELLETTI, APRIL 17, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 17, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of April 15 through 22, 2023, as
"International Dark Sky Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The welfare and enjoyment of this Commonwealth is
associated with its character, including its dark skies ambiance
at night; and
WHEREAS, Preserving and protecting the night sky enhances the
use and enjoyment of property through the use of appropriate
lighting practices; and
WHEREAS, Nighttime light pollution continues to increase,
further presenting adverse impacts on all Pennsylvanians; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania values energy consumption reduction
practices; and
WHEREAS, Sustainable outdoor lighting practices are desired
to decrease the human impact on the environment; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvanians can take action to reduce light
pollution by considering the purpose of outdoor lighting, using
the correct illumination level, limiting the duration of its use
to legitimate need and choosing lights that emit lower amounts
