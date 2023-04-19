Revamping resume may help in getting the dream job,, A Study by New Finest Resume Writer Says

Finest Resume Writers, a professional resume writing service, conducted research that the current resume formats are not enough to land a job.
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Finest Resume Writers, a professional resume writing service, conducted research with hiring managers and HR experts from different companies as subjects to deduce that the current resume formats are not enough to land a job.
Most HR professionals and recruitment agencies agree with this research that outdated and common resume formats fail to get applicants noticed. The study emphasized the need for short and crisp resumes that are no longer than one page.
According to hiring experts, detailed contact information is more helpful than just adding an email and a phone number. City, postal codes, and current locations can assist them in screening and communication. Social media platforms such as LinkedIn, GitHub, and Twitter also provide a space for networking and communication. By including links to one’s socials, recruiters can learn more about them. It helps recruiters understand the value a candidate could bring to their organization.
Using tailored professional summaries with naturally placed industry jargon and a unique elevator pitch hooks the employer’s attention. However, these personal statements should not exceed two to three lines. Resumes are like personal fact sheets. Therefore, add actionable statements, quantifiers, and percentages to describe professional achievements. Instead of bright colors and tacky fonts, use white backgrounds with standard fonts to enhance the readability of the text.
The research also found that recruiters prefer not including high school education for bachelor and master students. They should instead concentrate on their latest degrees and courses related to the field. However, new graduates can put academia first, followed by skills, awards, and certifications.
Around half of the talent acquisition survey participants complained that unprofessional email IDs, jargon, and acronyms make a resume look unprofessional and careless. Also, many employers commented that grammatical errors and the use of passive voice make the phrases look clunky and confusing. This eventually affects the readability of an application.
All Fortune 500 companies, such as Ford, Walmart, and Apple, are now using ATS systems (application tracking software) to scan resumes. ATS systems are AI-based scanning software. They are fed with company-specific and job-related information by the talent acquisition departments to store, rank, and perform keyword research on resumes.
Although it raises the risks of missing talented candidates from the pool, resumes with relevant keywords have a high visibility ratio. ATS systems utilize machine learning to perform high-volume tasks. It optimizes lengthy recruitment data and grades resumes based on keyword match, skill set, and qualifications.
Experts advise applicants to refrain from using graphics and online templates to save time, as the software will not rank it. Complex formats and lack of customization are the major cause of no response from companies. Especially fresh graduates, career switchers, and people with long employment gaps should build their resumes according to these requirements.
Hiring managers across different companies had different requirements for personal photos on resumes. A few hospitality businesses required passport-size photos of the applicants. However, applications with selfies, portraits, and filtered pictures are not considered since it depicts carelessness. HR professionals also support the fact that closing sentences of resumes should not be generic. Do not end a resume with “Salary Negotiable” or “References will be furnished upon request.” Instead, it is preferable to conclude with extracurricular activities or certifications. Professional experience should be placed at the top of the document. Followed by education, skills, and certifications to formulate an easy-to-read format.
After this survey, Finest Resume Writing Services developed multiple specialized templates for different fields. This company works with diverse clients to build custom-made professional resumes for them. They commit to a seamless process to ensure a maximum turnover rate from recruitment companies and employers. Their writers work on a self-branding level to make a resume engaging.
The finest resume writing services offer niche-specific professionals that work in compliance with the clientele. Research analysts at Finest Resume Writers say, “A recruiter spends not more than six seconds on a resume. Our writer ensures that those six seconds are enough to get our client to the interviews.” It works on ATS-approved formats, ensuring an application reaches the hands of the employer rather than floating in the digital space. As the corporate sector is shifting towards digital advancements, it is becoming more competitive every day. Therefore, an up-to-date resume is crucial for greater opportunities in every field.
About Company
Finest resume writing services is a professional resume-writing service that assists applicants in a successful job-hunting process. They assist in creating a job application that exceeds mediocrity and helps an applicant stand out in the saturated market. They create resumes for IT, engineering, and the healthcare sector. Their services can also help entry-level job seekers get responses from their dream organizations. With a team of proficient resume writers, the company helps make resumes, CV, cover letters, and LinkedIn profiles according to modern industrial requirements.
