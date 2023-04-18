Submit Release
FM Meets with 1st Deputy Speaker of Zambia's National Assembly

MOROCCO, April 18 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita held, Monday in Rabat, talks with the 1st Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zambia Malungo Chisangano.

This meeting is part of Chisangano's working visit in the Kingdom leading a large parliamentary delegation.

In a statement to the press at the end of these talks, she expressed her country’s willingness to strengthen and develop relations between Rabat and Lusaka and to put in place joint projects between the two countries.

For his part, Mulambo Hamakuni Haimbe, parliamentarian and member of the delegation visiting Morocco, said that these discussions reflect new cooperation stages, considering them as a way for the people of the Republic of Zambia to learn more about the culture of the Kingdom and be able to interact more freely in North Africa.

Rabat and Lusaka can continue to work together in several areas, especially in the industry, added Mulambo Hamakuni Haimbe.

In addition, the delegation was able to engage in discussions "at a very high level" with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as the Speaker of the House of Councillors, he said.

 MAP: 17 avril 2023

