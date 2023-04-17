Uzbekistan’s initiatives as part of the SCO prove their vital necessity

UZBEKISTAN, April 17 - Hong Kong (PRC) hosted an international forum on “Brave New World” on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Director of the International Institute for Central Asia Vladimir Norov noted that the project of the “China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan” railway link, which was launched at the Samarkand SCO Summit, is of historical importance for the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, which can be continued further south, through Turkmenistan and Iran to Türkiye, which will shorten the route from China to Europe by 900 kilometers and reduce the duration of transportation by eight days.

Uzbekistan also supports the connectivity of the regions of Central and South Asia, including through the construction of the “Termez – Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar” railway.

It is important to note that Central Asia is a key region for the SCO and the Belt and Road Initiative. It has the potential for further economic and political development in connection with participation in them.

Thus, for more than 30 years, relations between the countries of Central Asia and China have received a breakthrough development, reaching the level of strategic partnership.

In 2022 alone, China increased trade with the countries of Central Asia by 45.4%, respectively, the trade turnover increased to $49 billion. According to Chinese President Xi Jinping, this figure is planned to increase to $70 billion by 2030.

Uzbekistan also stands for the joint implementation of long-term and mutually beneficial projects with China in Central Asia, which will help ensure sustainable socio-economic development, integration of the countries of the region into the global economy and transport and logistics corridors.

