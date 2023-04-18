Femoral Nail System Market Expected to Register CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031| Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global Femoral Nail System Market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8%. The report analyzes top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenarios, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of accidents and falls from great height will provide plenty of growth opportunities for the femoral nail system market.

North America will dominate the global femoral nail system market.

Increasing sports injuries will fuel the growth of the femoral nail system market.

Femoral Nail System Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Patient Type, Indications, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increase in traumatic events, accidents, falls from great heights, and sports injuries are the primary factors driving the revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, technological advancements in specialized locking mechanisms, modular parts, and other features will support market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global femoral nail system market from three perspectives: Patient Type, Indications, and Region.

Patient Type Segmentation: Based on the patient type, the global femoral nail system market is segmented into pediatric and adults. The adult segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because femoral fractures in adults are often caused by high-energy trauma, such as car accidents, falls from great heights, or sports injuries.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global femoral nail system market is segmented into.

Indications Segmentation: Based on the indications, the global femoral nail system market is segmented into spiral or transverse fracture, comminuted fracture, and open fracture. The spiral or transverse fracture segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because spiral or transverse fractures are very common and are high-energy wounds that are connected to ipsilateral femoral neck fractures and can be deadly wounds. (pulmonary, brain).

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global femoral nail system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global femoral nail system market due to the increased prevalence of osteoporosis, the rising number of road accidents, the growing use of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and technological advances in femoral nailing systems.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global femoral nail system market are:

Auxein Inc.

GPC Medical Ltd.

Arthrex, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Nebula Surgical Pvt. Ltd.

Aesculap, Inc.

Lepu Medical Technology

Waston Medical

Merete GmbH

Zimed Healthcare Ltd.

The femoral nail system market is moderately competitive with few key players. Key players operating in the market are implementing competitive sustainability tactics such as product development and regional presence growth. Major firms are aggressively acquiring other companies to strengthen their global market positions.

Recent developments:

Stryker launched the T2 Alpha Femur Retrograde Nailing System in August 2021. The new nailing system has an improved data-driven nail design as well as an improved locking screw option that provides surgeons with axial stability when required.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL FEMORAL NAIL SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PATIENT TYPE Pediatric Adults GLOBAL FEMORAL NAIL SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATIONS Spiral or Transverse Fracture Comminuted Fracture Open Fracture

