RoK medical equipment exhibition to be held in HCM City in June

VIETNAM, April 18 - SEOUL — The Korean Medical Devices Industry Association (KMDIA) and the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will hold the K-Med Expo Vietnam 2023, a medical equipment exhibition, in HCM City from June 15-17.

Up to now, a total of 150 companies, including Korean medical equipment and foreign companies, have registered.

The exhibition will feature 200 booths showcasing medical equipment used in internal medicine, ophthalmology, dentistry, dermatology, plastic surgery and orthopaedics. Telemedicine and AI medical technology, wearable and functional rehabilitation devices, and digital health care will also be introduced at the event.

Seminars and conferences will be held featuring buyers, hospitals and clinics to help Korean companies access customers.

Up to 90 per cent of the Vietnamese medical equipment market depends on imports. The market grew by 13.1 per cent annually on average over the course of five years from 2014. — VNS