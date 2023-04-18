Steel market may recover by end of this year: VSA

VIETNAM, April 18 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's steel market is likely to recover in the third and fourth quarters of this year thanks to augmented efforts to disburse public investment and credit packages for social housing projects, said Đoàn Danh Tuấn, deputy chairman of Việt Nam Steel Association (VSA).

Việt Nam's economic situation, with more positive signs of development, is also expected to support the growth of the steel market, Tuấn said.

He thinks 2023 will be a year with many difficulties and challenges for the industrial sector, but Việt Nam's economy is assessed to have more development potential.

Its GDP growth is expected to reach about 6.5 per cent, while global economic growth is forecast at only about 1.5 per cent, and Southeast Asian countries have an average growth rate of about 5 per cent.

The National Assembly has approved an economic recovery support package worth VNĐ350 trillion for 2022-23, of which about VNĐ114 trillion is for infrastructure development, focusing on key projects such as the North-South expressway, Long Thành airport and large logistics ports.

In addition, in February, the Government approved a credit package of VNĐ120 trillion to develop social housing projects. These factors will lead to strong growth in steel consumption in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

In the long term, according to VSA, Việt Nam's steel demand will continue to grow from 240kg per capita to 290kg per capita in 2030. Steel demand will be concentrated on alloys or high-quality steel.

VSA said crude steel output in the first two months of the year fell 22 per cent year-on-year to 2.9 million tonnes, and consumption decreased by 10 per cent to 3.1 million tonnes.

Crude steel consumption decreased in the first months of this year, but the association said the market has started to improve.

Trần Đình Long, chairman of Hòa Phát Group, said the most difficult period of the steel industry has probably passed. The internal resources of Hòa Phát and other steel enterprises are good, but the prospects still depend on the market's needs.

They hope that the Government will promote further public investment activities in the future.

In March 2023, Hòa Phát Group produced 440,000 tonnes of crude steel, up 6 per cent compared to February 2023. Sales volume of billet, construction steel and hot rolled coil reached 500,000 tonnes, up 5 per cent monthly.

Hòa Phát supplied to domestic and foreign markets 282,000 tonnes of high-quality construction steel and hot rolled coil, equivalent to February. Still, the consumption was down 45 per cent over the same period last year. — VNS