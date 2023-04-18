Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market Size to Reach US$ 1,185 Million by 2028 at 4% CAGR | IMARC Group

global prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market segmented on the basis of coating type, type and application.

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞 (𝐏𝐂) 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market size reached US$ 926 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,185 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during 2023-2028.

Prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand refers to a medium of acquiring force that aids in neutralizing external forces, such as stress and compression, and provides optimal strength to buildings. In addition, it offers stability and resistance to high temperature, abrasion, water, lubricity, and cracks. PC wire and strand are widely used in manufacturing precast concrete elements and poles, rock, and soil anchors. Presently, it is gaining immense traction across the globe.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Global Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market?

The increasing construction of commercial and residential buildings, on account of the growing industrialization and urbanization levels, and the rising renovation and remodeling activities, are among the key elements stimulating the prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market. Moreover, the development of flyovers, bridges, hospitals, hotels, auditoriums, heritage sites, shopping malls, and other public structures is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for housing services and the increasing business activities are further fueling the global market.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of prefab or offsite construction and the rising utilization of PC in crane beams, cement poles, multi-factory frameworks, and railway sleepers are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, numerous investments by government bodies of several countries in real estate and mega infrastructure projects to support economic growth are positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the inflating focus of leading market players on improving manufacturing technologies and introducing advanced product variants with optimal efficiency and strength is anticipated to fuel the prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Coating Type:

• Uncoated PC Strand

• Galvanized PC Strand

• Epoxy Coated PC Strand

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Prestressed PC Steel Wire

• Plain PC Wire

• Indented PC Wire

• Spiral Ribbed PC Wire

Breakup by Application:

• Bridges

• Building

Others

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

• AL ITTEFAQ STEEL PRODUCTS CO.

• ArcelorMittal S.A.

• DWK Drahtwerk Köln GmbH

• FAPRICELA

• Guizhou Wire Rope Incorporated Company

• Henan Hengxing Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

• Insteel Engineers Pvt Ltd.

• Quantum Steel

• Southern Steel Group

• Sumiden Wire

• and Usha Martin Ltd..

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

