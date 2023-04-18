Reduced Dependency On Non-conventional Energy Sources To Boost Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Growth From 2023-2030 | MRFR
Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market is driven by a rapidly evolving power generation segment with a healthy CAGR of 25.09% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights:
According to MRFR analysis, the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market is expected to register a CAGR of 25.09% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 11.87 billion by 2030.
The global hydrogen fuel cells market refers to the market for devices that generate electricity by converting the chemical energy of hydrogen and oxygen into water, with only heat and water vapor as byproducts. The market includes both fuel cell systems and their associated components, such as hydrogen storage, distribution, and refueling infrastructure. The market is driven by increasing demand for clean and efficient energy sources and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impacts of traditional fossil fuels.
COVID-19 Analysis:
The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the global hydrogen fuel cells market. On one hand, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains and reduced demand for some applications of fuel cells, such as for transportation and stationary power in commercial buildings. On the other hand, the pandemic has also highlighted the importance of reliable and resilient energy systems, leading to increased interest in hydrogen fuel cells as a clean and reliable energy source.
One major impact of the pandemic has been the disruption of global supply chains, which has affected the availability of critical components for fuel cells. This has led to delays in the production and deployment of fuel cell systems, particularly for transportation applications.
Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Drivers:
1. Environmental concerns: The increasing concern over global warming and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions has led to a growing interest in alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen fuel cells. These fuel cells emit only water vapor as their byproduct, making them a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels.
2. Energy security: As countries become increasingly reliant on foreign sources of oil and gas, there is a growing interest in developing domestic sources of energy, including hydrogen fuel cells. This can help reduce dependence on foreign sources of energy and improve energy security.
3. Transportation sector: The transportation sector is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and many companies and governments are looking for ways to reduce these emissions. Hydrogen fuel cells offer a clean alternative to traditional fossil fuels and can be used in a variety of transportation applications, including cars, buses, and trains.
4. Government support: Many governments around the world have implemented policies and regulations to encourage the use of alternative energy sources, including hydrogen fuel cells. This has led to increased funding for research and development, as well as incentives for companies to invest in this technology.
5. Advancements in technology: Advances in fuel cell technology have led to increased efficiency and decreased costs, making hydrogen fuel cells more attractive to businesses and consumers alike. As technology continues to improve, it is likely that the market for hydrogen fuel cells will continue to grow.
Regional Analysis:
The largest region in the global hydrogen fuel cells market is Asia-Pacific. This region includes countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, which have been leading in the deployment of fuel cell technology and infrastructure.
The Asia-Pacific region is leading the market due to various factors such as government initiatives, increasing demand for clean energy, and strong industrial and technological base.
Furthermore, Australia has been investing in hydrogen as a clean energy source for export to other countries, and has been developing a hydrogen industry with the aim of becoming a leading exporter of hydrogen.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market has been segmented into type and application.
Based on the type, the market has been segmented into proton exchange membrane fuel cells, alkaline fuel cells and solid oxide fuel cells.
Based on the application, the market has been segmented into stationary, transport and portable.
Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Key Findings:
1. The transportation sector is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and buses.
2. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the hydrogen fuel cells market due to government initiatives and policies promoting the use of FCEVs in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China.
3. The high cost of fuel cells and the lack of refueling infrastructure are major challenges to the growth of the market. However, increasing government support and investments in research and development are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.
Key Players:
• FuelCell Energy Inc. (U.S.)
• Plug Power Inc. (US.)
• Hyster-Yale Group (US.)
• Doosan Fuel Cell (US.)
• Ballard Power Systems (Canada)
• Nedstack fuel cell technology BV. (Netherlands)
• Pearl Hydrogen (China)
• Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada)
• Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies (Singapore)
