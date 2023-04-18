Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market to Hit US$ 16.0 Billion by 2028 at 4.6% CAGR | IMARC Group

Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market Report

The global antihyperlipidemic drugs market size reached US$ 12.0 Billion in 2022. By 2028, it will reach a value of US$ 16.0 Billion, growing at 4.6% 2023-2028.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyperlipidemia refers to a disease wherein excessive amounts of lipids or fats are present in the body, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke among individuals. It can be caused by drinking a high amount of alcohol, excessive smoking, eating food having saturated fats or trans-fat, and inheriting genes that can cause hardening and blockage of arteries. It involves various symptoms, such as chest pain or pressure (angina), hypertension, and stroke. Hyperlipidemia can be treated by consuming an antihyperlipidemic drug, also known as a lipid-lowering agent, that prevents the accumulation of lipids in the blood. It is widely available as antihyperlipidemic combinations, bile acid sequestrants, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, fibric acid derivatives, miscellaneous antihyperlipidemic agents, PCSK9 inhibitors, and statins. It is an effective drug for lowering the levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol while reducing triglyceride levels. Besides this, it assists in increasing the high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol in the body. Furthermore, the antihyperlipidemic drug is widely utilized for patients suffering from coronary artery disease (CAD) across the globe.

Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising prevalence of hyperlipidemia due to the sedentary lifestyles of individuals represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing demand for antihyperlipidemic drugs due to the increasing nicotine addiction and high consumption of fatty food products is offering a positive market outlook. Additionally, there is a rise in the demand for antihyperlipidemic drugs to treat hypertension and heterozygous hypercholesterolemia among the masses around the world.

This, coupled with the increasing utilization of antihyperlipidemic drugs to reduce the rates of hospitalizations and premature deaths, is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising number of genetic and acquired disorders of lipid and lipoprotein metabolism among children across the globe is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the harmful impacts of hyperlipidemia among individuals is positively influencing the market.

In addition, the rising demand for antihyperlipidemic drugs to prevent several cardiovascular diseases among individuals worldwide is contributing to the growth of the market. Besides this, the wide availability or access of antihyperlipidemic drugs through online and offline pharmacy stores around the world is impelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for antihyperlipidemic drugs, as they reduce the absorption of lipids and eliminate the addition of lipids in the feces, along with the rising healthcare expenditure, is strengthening the growth of the market.

Global Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi S.A.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, drug class, route of administration and distribution channel.

Breakup by Drug Class:

• Statins

• Bile Acid Sequestrants

• Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors

• Fibric Acid Derivatives

• PCSK9 Inhibitors

• Combination

• Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

• Oral

• Intravenous

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Stores

• Online Retailers

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

