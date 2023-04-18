Gayle Faulkner Fine Art to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Take the risk, at some point in your life, to find out who you are from the inside. Art has done that for me. I think it’s the communication for your soul.” This is the avant-garde story of our guest, Gayle Faulkner.

Gayle Faulkner is an artist that paints with acrylics. The type of paintings that she does is known as textual impressionism. What is most unique about her work is that she mostly uses a pallet knife, as opposed to a paintbrush.

“Textural painting is acrylic paint when you add things like acrylic modeling paste and acrylic gel, they thicken the paint, and they allow for it to be more textural, so that it has a 3D-ish effect and you can see the depth within the painting,” explains Gayle. “There are many layers in any given area.”

Impressionism is defined by Gayle in the following way. “When an artist is immersed in the creative process, their connection to the subject comes through,” defines Gayle. “There is a lot of expressive interpretation rather than a precise description of the subject. The impressionist artist lets their passion create in the moment application of paint with light and shadow as well as layers of color. Personally, as a keen observer of nature, I rely on my memory and mind’s eye as I paint and therefore allow the painting to become a happening. Even though the elements and principles of design and composition are important aspects, they become intuitive so that the artist can “live” in the painting and record every emotion to capture their impression of nature’s beauty.”

“I paint primarily landscapes,” notes Gayle, “although I enjoy painting, animals, birds, and florals but I have been told that I need to have a body of work that has consistency, so I mainly stick with the landscapes.”

“I have developed a style that looks very much like my work,” adds Gayle, “anyone who is an art lover can say that this is a Gayle Faulkner original. The fact that I am so passionate about what I do, and I get lost in doing the piece, that the passion and strength comes across to that viewer.”

She enjoys all her paintings equally and does not have one specific work that she calls her favorite. What people like most about her artwork is that they feel that they can walk into her paintings.

“Originally, I was an academic, and the art came later in my life,” recalls Gayle. “When I started many years ago, I worked in watercolor. Over time, I pulled in a little more mixed artistic media with that. At this point in time, acrylics are all I do, and I always have something new and wonderful on my easel. I have honed it down to one medium.”

Gayle eagerly enjoys getting out the word regarding art. Currently, she teaches art classes to seniors in her local area. She has two pallet knife classes, a mixed media class, and a silk painting class.

In addition, you can see her artwork on public display at the Amsterdam Whitney Gallery in New York on Saturday June 10th.

“Art has value,” observes Gayle. “The average people can really afford great, original art. Affordability is about how much they value it. Does it speak to them? How much do they feel that this will enrich their lives?”

For more information about Gayle, please visit her website at https://gaylefaulknerfineart.com/

https://www.facebook.com/gaylefaulknerartist/

https://www.instagram.com/faulkner.gayle/

You may also explore her art at the Amsterdam Whitney Gallery