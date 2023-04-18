Announcing Advance Relocation Systems' Newest Safety Director - Amberly Strucko

Advance Relocation Systems recently announced long-time employee Amberly Strucko's transition to Safety Director.

BALTIMORE (PRWEB) April 18, 2023

Amberly, in a recent interview about the promotion, acknowledged Advance Relocation Systems (ARS) for being a great company and was very thankful to her team members. Without this team effort, her successes at ARS would not have been possible. She is looking forward to using her experience to maintain the focus on a safe work environment as ARS continues to grow.

"Working for ARS for the past 11 years has been great. It's a great family environment. Some of the goals that I have as the new safety director are to make sure that we maintain our high quality of safety across the board and to use the latest technology to help us maintain and improve our safety records."- Amberly Strucko, New Safety Director, ARS.

A Safety Director is instrumental for a business to maintain its employees' health and safety in the workplace. In this role, Amberly is now in charge of overseeing all the ARS truck cameras, and managing accident claims and personal injury claims. She is also responsible for monitoring all of ARS drivers' health statuses, making sure they are physically fit and all their licenses are up-to-date. She will also implement effective health and safety policies while providing training to her team members on how to safely perform their jobs.

"When Amberly first joined ARS, she was in Operations and Dispatch. She did that job for a few years, and then we transitioned her into Customer Service. We needed a Safety Director… that area has got to be more regulated, requires more involvement and more input. We were managing it with multiple people before, but we need someone to focus on that entirely. Specifically, three years ago, we installed cameras in all of our fleet. That in itself is a four or five-hour-a-day job to manage that data, and we felt that Amberly was absolutely the best individual to manage that for us."- Dalton Conklin, President, ARS.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/announcing_advance_relocation_systems_newest_safety_director_amberly_strucko/prweb19281888.htm